Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts





NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: Two minor children were killed in separate road accidents in Nandail Upazila of the district in two days.

A minor boy was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a bus on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in the upazila on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Araf, 6, son of a police constable Al Amin, a resident of Pachpara Village under the upazila. He was a student of a local kindergarten.

According to locals, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Ruhan Paribahan' ran over Araf in Nandail Model Mosque area in the morning while he was returning home from his school, which left him dead on the spot.

Later on, the law enforcers seized the killer bus from Trishal Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station (PS) Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, a minor child was killed in another road accident in the upazila on Sunday morning.

Deceased Musa, 3, was the son of Alam Mia of Madhyanagar Village in the upazila.

It was known that Musa along with his grandfather went to Fakir's Market in Singrail Union in the morning. At around 9 am, an auto-rickshaw hit the child there, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rescued and rushed to neighbouring Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital, where the boy died while undergoing treatment.

Nandail Model PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed as a covered van hit his motorcycle in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Lebukhali area of the upazila at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Farazi, 35, son of Md Rafizal Kazi, a resident of the upazila.

According to locals, Ibrahim went out of the house to go Kunjarhaat area riding on his motorbike. On the way, when he reached Lebukhali area, a speedy covered van rammed his motorbike coming from the opposite direction, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Borhanuddin PS OC Md Monir Hossain confirmed the incident.

GOALANDA, RAJBARI: A van-puller was killed as his vehicle overturned into a roadside ditch in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The accident took place in Char Maitkura area under Choto Bhakla Union of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Kudrat Sheikh, 46, son of late Mijai Sheikh, a resident of Munsipara area under Ward No. 2 of Ujanchar Union.

According to the witnesses, Kudrat Sheikh was going to Kuti Pachuria Haat riding on his van. On the way, when he reached Char Maitkura area, his van overturned into a roadside ditch as he lost control over its steering.

Later on, locals rescued him in critical condition and took him to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Shariful Islam confirmed the incident.

GAIBANDHA: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Gobindaganj Filling Station area of the upazila at around 11:15 am.

The deceased was identified as Mojammel Miah, 62, a resident of Bakchar Village under the upazila.

According to the witnesses, a speedy covered van ran over Mojammel Mia when he fell down on the road from an auto-rickshaw in the area, which left him dead on the spot.



