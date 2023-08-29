‘NGOs help make rural economy vibrant’

Video
Home Countryside

Training on organization development in Pirojpur

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Aug 28: A two-day training on "Organization development and management" was inaugurated in the district town on Sunday morning.

The training course has been arranged in the conference room of Dak Diya Jai (DJJ), a local NGO, at bypass road in the town.

It was organized by the Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB)-Pirojpur.
 Deputy Director of the Directorate of Social Services Md Iqbal Kabir attended the opening session as the chief guest. It was chaired by ADAB District Unit Ziaul Chairman Ahsan.

Kawser Alam (Kanak ),  director programme of ADAB-central, was present as special guest.

Among others, Trainer Mahjabin Parvin (Mala), Chief Coordinator of the event Md Rafiqul Islam Panna, Freedom Fighter  KM Faridul Islam, Member Secretary- District ADAB Md Azad Hossain Baschu, and Divisional Coordinator Jahangir Alam Babu  were present. 

Speakers said, NGO's role has been unavoidable in the development of the country since 1972 as supporting partner of the government. Now NGOs are considered the development associates of the government and donors.

 NGOs have a significant role in making the rural economy vibrant and creating job opportunities in arenas like health and hygiene, basic literacy, women empowerment, awareness making among common people, plantation and  slum development in urban areas.

Participants from Faridpur, Gopalgong, Barishal, Barguna, Bhola, Jhalakhati, Patuakhali and Pirojpur have taken part in the training.


