Three unnatural deaths in two districts







MADARIPUR: A local leader of Awami League (AL) died after falling from the roof of a four-storey building in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Pathan, 50, son of Eskandar Pathan, a resident of Sadhur Bridge area in the upazila. He was a joint general secretary of Bajitpur Union Unit of AL.

Quoting locals, police said Alamgir went to the rooftop of his four-storey house during light rain in the evening. Later on, while he was descending stairs from the roof, he suddenly slipped and fell down through the space between the stairs. He was critically injured at that time.

Being informed, police visited the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajoir Police Station (PS) Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Two women were killed after a wall collapsed on them in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Amrai Village of the upazila at night.



The deceased were identified as Mithi Rani, 65, wife of Joy Burman, and Bhaduri Rani, 62, wife of Ovi Das, residents of the village.



Mohadevpur PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said the two women were going to a neighbour's house during the rain and suddenly, the mud wall of one Shushil Sadhu's house collapsed and fell on them, which left the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex.



Mithi Rani died on the way to the health complex while Bhaduri Rani succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

