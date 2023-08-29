Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Madaripur and Naogaon, in three days.

MADARIPUR: A local leader of Awami League (AL) died after falling from the roof of a four-storey building in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Alamgir Pathan, 50, son of Eskandar Pathan, a resident of Sadhur Bridge area in the upazila. He was a joint general secretary of Bajitpur Union Unit of AL.
Quoting locals, police said Alamgir went to the rooftop of his four-storey house during light rain in the evening. Later on, while he was descending stairs from the roof, he suddenly slipped and fell down through the space between the stairs. He was critically injured at that time.
The family members rescued him and rushed to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Akash Bhanik declared Alamgir Pathan dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajoir Police Station (PS) Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Two women were killed after a wall collapsed on them in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The incident took place in Amrai Village of the upazila at night.

The deceased were identified as Mithi Rani, 65, wife of Joy Burman, and Bhaduri Rani, 62, wife of Ovi Das, residents of the village.

Mohadevpur PS OC Mozaffar Hossain said the two women were going to a neighbour's house during the rain and suddenly, the mud wall of one Shushil Sadhu's house collapsed and fell on them, which left the duo critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex.

Mithi Rani died on the way to the health complex while Bhaduri Rani succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the  hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to their families upon their request, the OC added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four drown in Mymensingh, Rangamati, Gaibandha
DAE takes steps to cultivate T-Aman in Kishoreganj
40 kg venison recovered from Sundarban
Three men electrocuted in Munshiganj, Dinajpur
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
‘NGOs help make rural economy vibrant’
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Haluaghat Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft