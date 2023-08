Haluaghat Press Club gets new body HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH, Aug 28: A 15-member executive committee of Haluaghat Press Club (HPC) in the district has been formed.

Mohammad Shah Alam (Dainik Sangbad) and Joton Chandra Ghosh (Daily Observer) have been made president and general secretary of the committee respectively.



In coordination with all journalists, HPC Chief Adviser Jewel Areng, MP, announced the new committee on Sunday evening.

