Seven people murdered in six dists





NETRAKONA: An elderly man was allegedly hacked to death by his rivals while he was returning home from a mosque after prayers over a land dispute in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kaldoar Village under Agia Union of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Idris Ali, 65, son of late Jalal Uddin, a resident of that area. He worked as a tailor at Sunil Market in the area.

Shamsul Islam, younger brother of the deceased, said, "We had a dispute over land with our uncle Akkas Ali. Following this, our cousin brother Mustafiz Mia along with his brothers hacked Idris Ali to death."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BARISHAL: A robber was killed and five members of a family were injured in Muladi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Laxmirhat area of Char Saheb Rampur Village under Batamara Union in the upazila at dawn.

The deceased was identified as Babu, 27, hailed from Kashipur area in Barishal City. He lived in his maternal grandparents' house in Batamara Union of Muladi Upazila in the district.

The injured persons are: Eshaq Bepari, his wife Mahfuza Begum, and sons Ibrahim, Sujon and Sumon.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Majibar said a group of four robbers entered the house of Eshaq Bepari in Laxmirhat area of Char Saheb Rampur Village under Batamara Union in the upazila at early hours of Sunday to commit robbery. They looted some cash money and valuables keeping the members of the victim family at gun point and left then the scene. Later on, at dawn, they again returned there to loot more valuables. At that time, Eshaq's family members caught one of the robbers Babu and beat him. Babu's fellow robbers then attacked on Eshaq, his wife and three sons, which left them injured.

Later on, police rescued the five victims and critically injured robber Babu, and took them to neighbouring Kalkini Hospital in Madaripur, where the on-duty doctor declared Babu dead.

Sub-Inspector of Muladi PS Md Al Amin said police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Batamara UP Chairman Md Salauddin confirmed the incident.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by her husband at Benapole in Sharsha Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Khatun, wife of Abdus Salam, a resident of Chhoto Anchra Village under Benapole Municipality in the upazila.

The deceased's husband Abdus Salam has been absconding since the incident.

According to locals, the accused Salam hacked to his wife Reshma, mother of two children, with an axe while she was sleeping early in the morning due to a family feud.

Police said on information, they recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Benapole Port PS OC Kamal Hossain Bhuyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken against the accused in this regard.

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: Police arrested a man reportedly for stabbing his ex-wife to death over previous enmity in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested man is Sujon Mia, 40, while the deceased was identified as Aklima Khatun, 35. Both of them were residents of Sonachang Village under the upazila.

According to locals, Aklima and Sujon got separated almost four months back and then, Aklima got married again. At around 6:30 pm on Saturday, Sujon blocked Aklima's way when she was returning home and locked into an altercation with her over their previous family dispute. At one stage of the altercation, Sujon attacked on Aklima with a sharp weapon and cut off her hands and legs from the body.

Locals rescued the woman and took her to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex, where the physicians referred her to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

The deceased's daughter Tanjina Akhter said, "My father was a drug addict and he used to beat my mother often for not giving him money to buy drugs. Following the disputes, they got divorced earlier. He never gives us the maintenance cost, my mother was our only hope. How shall we live now?"

Chunarughat PS OC Rashedul Haque said being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The law enforcers with the help of locals also arrested the accused.

Filing of a case with Chunarughat PS in underway in this regard, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was stabbed to death by his younger brother in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in Sonamora Village under Harshapur Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.

The deceased was identified as Jakir Hossain, 45, eldest son of Abdus Samad, a resident of the area.

Police and local sources said the four sons and two daughters of Abdus Samad had a feud with each other over their maternal property for long.

On Saturday afternoon, they were gathered in an arbitration seeking the equal distribution of the properties.

An altercation took place in between the brothers there. At one stage of the altercation, Mukter and Akter attacked on their elder brother Jakir and his son Al Amin Shipon, 19, which left the duo seriously injured.

The two were rescued and immediately taken to Bijoynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jakir dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Circle Additional Superintend of Police Billal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case with Bijoynagar PS is underway in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a man allegedly for stabbing his wife and child to death over family dispute in Tanore Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Nipa Khatun, 26, and her son Nur Mohammad, 7. They were the residents of Mohammadpur Purbapara area under Panchandar Union Parishad of Mundumala Municipality in Tanore Upazila. The arrested man is Aliul, 30.

Quoting Nipa's family members, Tanore PS OC Abdur Rahim said Nipa and her son used to live in her father's house in Panchandar area as there had long been a family dispute in between Aliul and Nipa.

On Saturday afternoon, Aliul went to his father-in-law's house and stabbed his wife and son mercilessly, leaving both dead on the spot, said the police official.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Locals apprehended Aliul and handed him over to police.

However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Seven people including three women and a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Netrakona, Barishal, Jashore, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria and Rajshahi, in two days.NETRAKONA: An elderly man was allegedly hacked to death by his rivals while he was returning home from a mosque after prayers over a land dispute in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday.The incident took place in Kaldoar Village under Agia Union of the upazila in the evening.The deceased was identified as Idris Ali, 65, son of late Jalal Uddin, a resident of that area. He worked as a tailor at Sunil Market in the area.Shamsul Islam, younger brother of the deceased, said, "We had a dispute over land with our uncle Akkas Ali. Following this, our cousin brother Mustafiz Mia along with his brothers hacked Idris Ali to death."Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.BARISHAL: A robber was killed and five members of a family were injured in Muladi Upazila of the district on Sunday.The incident took place in Laxmirhat area of Char Saheb Rampur Village under Batamara Union in the upazila at dawn.The deceased was identified as Babu, 27, hailed from Kashipur area in Barishal City. He lived in his maternal grandparents' house in Batamara Union of Muladi Upazila in the district.The injured persons are: Eshaq Bepari, his wife Mahfuza Begum, and sons Ibrahim, Sujon and Sumon.Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Majibar said a group of four robbers entered the house of Eshaq Bepari in Laxmirhat area of Char Saheb Rampur Village under Batamara Union in the upazila at early hours of Sunday to commit robbery. They looted some cash money and valuables keeping the members of the victim family at gun point and left then the scene. Later on, at dawn, they again returned there to loot more valuables. At that time, Eshaq's family members caught one of the robbers Babu and beat him. Babu's fellow robbers then attacked on Eshaq, his wife and three sons, which left them injured.Later on, police rescued the five victims and critically injured robber Babu, and took them to neighbouring Kalkini Hospital in Madaripur, where the on-duty doctor declared Babu dead.Sub-Inspector of Muladi PS Md Al Amin said police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.Batamara UP Chairman Md Salauddin confirmed the incident.SHARSHA, JASHORE: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by her husband at Benapole in Sharsha Upazila of the district early Sunday.The deceased was identified as Reshma Khatun, wife of Abdus Salam, a resident of Chhoto Anchra Village under Benapole Municipality in the upazila.The deceased's husband Abdus Salam has been absconding since the incident.According to locals, the accused Salam hacked to his wife Reshma, mother of two children, with an axe while she was sleeping early in the morning due to a family feud.Police said on information, they recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Benapole Port PS OC Kamal Hossain Bhuyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken against the accused in this regard.CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: Police arrested a man reportedly for stabbing his ex-wife to death over previous enmity in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The arrested man is Sujon Mia, 40, while the deceased was identified as Aklima Khatun, 35. Both of them were residents of Sonachang Village under the upazila.According to locals, Aklima and Sujon got separated almost four months back and then, Aklima got married again. At around 6:30 pm on Saturday, Sujon blocked Aklima's way when she was returning home and locked into an altercation with her over their previous family dispute. At one stage of the altercation, Sujon attacked on Aklima with a sharp weapon and cut off her hands and legs from the body.Locals rescued the woman and took her to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex, where the physicians referred her to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.The deceased's daughter Tanjina Akhter said, "My father was a drug addict and he used to beat my mother often for not giving him money to buy drugs. Following the disputes, they got divorced earlier. He never gives us the maintenance cost, my mother was our only hope. How shall we live now?"Chunarughat PS OC Rashedul Haque said being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.The law enforcers with the help of locals also arrested the accused.Filing of a case with Chunarughat PS in underway in this regard, the OC added.BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was stabbed to death by his younger brother in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.The incident took place in Sonamora Village under Harshapur Union of the upazila at around 5 pm.The deceased was identified as Jakir Hossain, 45, eldest son of Abdus Samad, a resident of the area.Police and local sources said the four sons and two daughters of Abdus Samad had a feud with each other over their maternal property for long.On Saturday afternoon, they were gathered in an arbitration seeking the equal distribution of the properties.An altercation took place in between the brothers there. At one stage of the altercation, Mukter and Akter attacked on their elder brother Jakir and his son Al Amin Shipon, 19, which left the duo seriously injured.The two were rescued and immediately taken to Bijoynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jakir dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Brahmanbaria Sadar Circle Additional Superintend of Police Billal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case with Bijoynagar PS is underway in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a man allegedly for stabbing his wife and child to death over family dispute in Tanore Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Nipa Khatun, 26, and her son Nur Mohammad, 7. They were the residents of Mohammadpur Purbapara area under Panchandar Union Parishad of Mundumala Municipality in Tanore Upazila. The arrested man is Aliul, 30.Quoting Nipa's family members, Tanore PS OC Abdur Rahim said Nipa and her son used to live in her father's house in Panchandar area as there had long been a family dispute in between Aliul and Nipa.On Saturday afternoon, Aliul went to his father-in-law's house and stabbed his wife and son mercilessly, leaving both dead on the spot, said the police official.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.Locals apprehended Aliul and handed him over to police.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.