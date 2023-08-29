Man gets life term for killing wife in Jhenidah





JHENIDAH, Aug 28: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in 2006.



Jhenidah Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Motin delivered the verdict in the morning in absence of the convict.





The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, Munsur's wife Mariyam Begum took loan from an NGO to buy a cow on September 27, 2006. After hearing this, Munsur demanded the money from her. When his wife denied giving him the money, Munsur attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her dead on the spot.



Later on, the deceased's son lodged a murder case with Maheshpur Police Station on the next day.



After investigation, the investigation officer of the case pressed a charge-sheet to the court on November 9, 2006.



Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday morning after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



However, police are conducting raids to arrest the convict as he went into hiding since the incident happened.



