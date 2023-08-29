Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man gets life term for killing wife in Jhenidah

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent


JHENIDAH, Aug 28: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in 2006.

Jhenidah Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Motin delivered the verdict in the morning in absence of the convict.
The condemned convict is Munsur Ali, a resident of Kazir Ber Village under Maheshpur Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Munsur's wife Mariyam Begum took loan from an NGO to buy a cow on September 27, 2006. After hearing this, Munsur demanded the money from her. When his wife denied giving him the money, Munsur attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her dead on the spot.

Later on, the deceased's son lodged a murder case with Maheshpur Police Station on the next day.

After investigation, the investigation officer of the case pressed a charge-sheet to the court on November 9, 2006.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday morning after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

However, police are conducting raids to arrest the convict as he went into hiding since the incident happened.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four drown in Mymensingh, Rangamati, Gaibandha
DAE takes steps to cultivate T-Aman in Kishoreganj
40 kg venison recovered from Sundarban
Three men electrocuted in Munshiganj, Dinajpur
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
‘NGOs help make rural economy vibrant’
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Haluaghat Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft