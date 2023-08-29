‘Pension scheme a landmark initiative of present govt’





GAIBANDHA, Aug 28: Deputy Commissioner (DC) in the district Quazi Nahid Rasul on Monday said, the universal pension scheme undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a landmark initiative.



"The main objective of the universal pension scheme is to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under its coverage, and they will enjoy a lifetime pension facility after being at 60", she added.





The pension schemes initially opened are Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi, she said.



The Pragati scheme will be applicable for private jobholders; the Surokkha for self-employed persons; the Samata for low-income people, and the Prabashi scheme for expatriate Bangladeshis.



DC sought cooperation of all the concerned to make the pension schemes a success.



A discussion on the schemes was also held during the open session of the meeting. A number of recommendations were adopted from the meeting to run the pension schemes in the district successfully.



Senior officials of the district administration, all UNOs, bank managers, officials of the government accounts office, non-government officials, invited persons and journalists took part in the meeting.



GAIBANDHA, Aug 28: Deputy Commissioner (DC) in the district Quazi Nahid Rasul on Monday said, the universal pension scheme undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a landmark initiative."The main objective of the universal pension scheme is to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under its coverage, and they will enjoy a lifetime pension facility after being at 60", she added.The DC made this remark while addressing a discussion meeting held on 'Universal Pension Scheme Implementation Affairs' in conference room of her office on Sunday afternoon.The pension schemes initially opened are Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi, she said.The Pragati scheme will be applicable for private jobholders; the Surokkha for self-employed persons; the Samata for low-income people, and the Prabashi scheme for expatriate Bangladeshis.DC sought cooperation of all the concerned to make the pension schemes a success.A discussion on the schemes was also held during the open session of the meeting. A number of recommendations were adopted from the meeting to run the pension schemes in the district successfully.Senior officials of the district administration, all UNOs, bank managers, officials of the government accounts office, non-government officials, invited persons and journalists took part in the meeting.