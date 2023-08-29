Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Pension scheme a landmark initiative of present govt’

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, Aug 28: Deputy Commissioner (DC) in the district Quazi Nahid Rasul on Monday said, the universal pension scheme undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a landmark initiative.

"The main objective of the universal pension scheme is to bring all the people of the country aged above 18 under its coverage, and they will enjoy a lifetime pension facility after being at 60", she added.
The DC made this remark while addressing a discussion meeting held on 'Universal Pension Scheme Implementation Affairs' in conference room of her office on Sunday afternoon.

The pension schemes initially opened are Pragati, Surokkha, Samata and Prabashi, she said.

The Pragati scheme will be applicable for private jobholders; the Surokkha for self-employed persons; the Samata for low-income people, and the Prabashi scheme for expatriate Bangladeshis.

DC sought cooperation of all the concerned to make the pension schemes a success.
 
A discussion on the schemes was also held during the open session of the meeting. A number of recommendations were adopted from the meeting to run the pension schemes in the district successfully.
 
Senior officials of the district administration, all UNOs, bank managers, officials of the government accounts office, non-government officials, invited persons and journalists took part in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four drown in Mymensingh, Rangamati, Gaibandha
DAE takes steps to cultivate T-Aman in Kishoreganj
40 kg venison recovered from Sundarban
Three men electrocuted in Munshiganj, Dinajpur
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
‘NGOs help make rural economy vibrant’
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Haluaghat Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft