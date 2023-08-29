Sakib joins in Tigers' tent, Liton still doubtful







The uncapped paceman however, managed to fly for Colombo on Monday but Liton is still unfit. Sakib was the member of Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup winning team, who had been outstanding with the ball during recent Asia Emerging Cup.



The speedster was among the three standbys for the Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad, who replaced Ebadot Hossain in the main squad later on. Ebadot ruled out due to niggle.

Liton, the wicketkeeper batter tested negative for dengue and Covid-19. But Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the Asia Cup with one day gap. The Tigers' think tank must be worried about the replacement of Liton.



The standby opener Saif Hasan tested dengue positive, which means he is also not in a position to succeed Ltion.



Bangladesh therefore, will be looking for another opening option and either of Zakir Hasan and Rony Talukdar can be the possible alternative.



The unavailability of Liton will be a big jostle for Bangladesh since they are going to miss the most experienced opener Tamim Iqbal due to niggle and will be playing a mega event like Asia Cup with an experimental and less experienced opening pair.



The Asia Cup is going to kick start tomorrow (on August 30) with the match between Pakistan and Nepal, while Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their first match on the following day.



ACC Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023Team Bangladesh flew to Sri Lanka on Sunday without vice-captain Liton Das and young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Liton have been suffering from fever while Sakib had ticket issues.The uncapped paceman however, managed to fly for Colombo on Monday but Liton is still unfit. Sakib was the member of Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup winning team, who had been outstanding with the ball during recent Asia Emerging Cup.The speedster was among the three standbys for the Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad, who replaced Ebadot Hossain in the main squad later on. Ebadot ruled out due to niggle.Liton, the wicketkeeper batter tested negative for dengue and Covid-19. But Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the Asia Cup with one day gap. The Tigers' think tank must be worried about the replacement of Liton.The standby opener Saif Hasan tested dengue positive, which means he is also not in a position to succeed Ltion.Bangladesh therefore, will be looking for another opening option and either of Zakir Hasan and Rony Talukdar can be the possible alternative.The unavailability of Liton will be a big jostle for Bangladesh since they are going to miss the most experienced opener Tamim Iqbal due to niggle and will be playing a mega event like Asia Cup with an experimental and less experienced opening pair.The Asia Cup is going to kick start tomorrow (on August 30) with the match between Pakistan and Nepal, while Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their first match on the following day.