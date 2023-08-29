Polar Ice Cream School Handball rolls today







Shah Masud Imam, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Ltd will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the inaugural programme.



A total of 43 metropolis school teams from different Dhaka-based schools will compete in the tournament. A total of 24 boys' splitting into eight groups and 19 girls' teams splitting into six groups will play there.

After the last edition, three teams had increased this year. Also, a few matches of the tournament will be played at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Stadium adjoining the Historic Paltan Ground as the number of teams as well as matches were increased.



St. Gregory's High School is the defending champion and Narinda Government High School is the runner-up in the boys' event.



On the other hand, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is the defending champion and Sunnydale School is the runner-up in the girls' event.



The sponsor will provide Taka 1,500,000 to the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) for the tournament of Taka 1,750, 000.

The Federation is providing jerseys and balls to the players.



The media men were briefed about the event at a press meet at Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Sunday.



Federation vice-president Golam Habib, General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Polar Ice Cream Head of Marketing Abdullah Al Mamun and Tournament Committee secretary Selim Miah Babu answered questions there.



The 28th edition of the School Handball tournament, sponsored by Polar Ice Cream of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries, is beginning today (Tuesday), 29th August, at 8:00am at the Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.Shah Masud Imam, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Ltd will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the inaugural programme.A total of 43 metropolis school teams from different Dhaka-based schools will compete in the tournament. A total of 24 boys' splitting into eight groups and 19 girls' teams splitting into six groups will play there.After the last edition, three teams had increased this year. Also, a few matches of the tournament will be played at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Stadium adjoining the Historic Paltan Ground as the number of teams as well as matches were increased.St. Gregory's High School is the defending champion and Narinda Government High School is the runner-up in the boys' event.On the other hand, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is the defending champion and Sunnydale School is the runner-up in the girls' event.The sponsor will provide Taka 1,500,000 to the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) for the tournament of Taka 1,750, 000.The Federation is providing jerseys and balls to the players.The media men were briefed about the event at a press meet at Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Sunday.Federation vice-president Golam Habib, General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Polar Ice Cream Head of Marketing Abdullah Al Mamun and Tournament Committee secretary Selim Miah Babu answered questions there.