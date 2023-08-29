Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Polar Ice Cream School Handball rolls today

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Sports Reporter

The 28th edition of the School Handball tournament, sponsored by Polar Ice Cream of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries, is beginning today (Tuesday), 29th August, at 8:00am at the Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.

Shah Masud Imam, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Ltd will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the inaugural programme.

A total of 43 metropolis school teams from different Dhaka-based schools will compete in the tournament. A total of 24 boys' splitting into eight groups and 19 girls' teams splitting into six groups will play there.

After the last edition, three teams had increased this year. Also, a few matches of the tournament will be played at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Stadium adjoining the Historic Paltan Ground as the number of teams as well as matches were increased.

St. Gregory's High School is the defending champion and Narinda Government High School is the runner-up in the boys' event.

On the other hand, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is the defending champion and Sunnydale School is the runner-up in the girls' event.

The sponsor will provide Taka 1,500,000 to the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) for the tournament of Taka 1,750, 000.
The Federation is providing jerseys and balls to the players.

The media men were briefed about the event at a press meet at Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Sunday.

Federation vice-president Golam Habib, General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Polar Ice Cream Head of Marketing Abdullah Al Mamun and Tournament Committee secretary Selim Miah Babu answered questions there.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sakib joins in Tigers' tent, Liton still doubtful
Polar Ice Cream School Handball rolls today
TT team to leave for Korea Friday
Asia Cup kicks off as teams gear up for World Cup
Taijul, Ripon, Jahanara in Big Bash T20 draft
Najibullah returns to Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup
Shubman Gill tops fitness test
NZ give Williamson two weeks to prove WC fitness


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft