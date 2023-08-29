

TT team to leave for Korea Friday



A total of eight players -- four of men's and equal number of women's -- will compete in the tournament.



The men's players are Muhtasim Ahmed Hriday, Ramhim Lyon Bom, Imrul Kayes Imon and Nafiz Iqbal while the four women's players are Sonam Sultana Soma, Sadia Rahman Mou, Rahima Akhter and Khai Khai Sai Marma.

Bangladesh will participate in all the seven events of the championship. The seven events are men's team, women's team, men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.



Prior to the departure, the players of the team expressed their satisfaction over their preparation for the championship.



Sonam Sultana Soma said the Asian Table Tennis Championship is a challenge for Bangladesh. At the same time, it's a great platform to rectify of a player's own performance.



Muhtasim Ahmed Hriday said their goal would be to reach the quarter final of the championship. �BSS



