Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

TT team to leave for Korea Friday

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

TT team to leave for Korea Friday

TT team to leave for Korea Friday

The Bangladesh Table Tennis (TT) team will leave for South Korea on Friday (Sept 1) to participate in the 26th Asian Table Tennis Championship scheduled to be held from September 3-10.

A total of eight players -- four of men's and equal number of women's -- will compete in the tournament.

The men's players are Muhtasim Ahmed Hriday, Ramhim Lyon Bom, Imrul Kayes Imon and Nafiz Iqbal while the four women's players are Sonam Sultana Soma, Sadia Rahman Mou, Rahima Akhter and Khai Khai Sai Marma.

Bangladesh will participate in all the seven events of the championship. The seven events are men's team, women's team, men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Prior to the departure, the players of the team expressed their satisfaction over their preparation for the championship.

Sonam Sultana Soma said the Asian Table Tennis Championship is a challenge for Bangladesh. At the same time, it's a great platform to rectify of a player's own performance.

Muhtasim Ahmed Hriday said their goal would be to reach the quarter final of the championship.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sakib joins in Tigers' tent, Liton still doubtful
Polar Ice Cream School Handball rolls today
TT team to leave for Korea Friday
Asia Cup kicks off as teams gear up for World Cup
Taijul, Ripon, Jahanara in Big Bash T20 draft
Najibullah returns to Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup
Shubman Gill tops fitness test
NZ give Williamson two weeks to prove WC fitness


Latest News
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft