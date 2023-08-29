Video
Najibullah returns to Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

KABUL, AUG 28: Middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran returned to Afghanistan's 17-man squad on Sunday ahead of the Asia Cup after recovering from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old left-hander had to miss the three-match series against Pakistan which Afghanistan lost 3-0 in Colombo on Saturday.

The selection committee hoped Najibullah will be ready for the six-nation event starting in Multan from Wednesday.

"Najibullah missed the recently concluded Pakistan series due to a knee injury but has been included and is expected to recover from the injury prior to the start of the event," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3 before rounding off the group stage of the Asia Cup with a game against Sri Lanka at the same venue two days later.    �AFP


