Najibullah returns to Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup







The 30-year-old left-hander had to miss the three-match series against Pakistan which Afghanistan lost 3-0 in Colombo on Saturday.



The selection committee hoped Najibullah will be ready for the six-nation event starting in Multan from Wednesday.

"Najibullah missed the recently concluded Pakistan series due to a knee injury but has been included and is expected to recover from the injury prior to the start of the event," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.



Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3 before rounding off the group stage of the Asia Cup with a game against Sri Lanka at the same venue two days later. �AFP



