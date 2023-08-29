Video
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023
Canada extends duty free market access for Bangladesh till 2034

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

The Canada will offer duty-free market facilities to Bangladesh until 2034 though the country will graduate to the status of developing country from the list of LDCs in 2026 as per the Canada government latest decision.

The Government of Canada has decided to extend duty-free market access to developing countries under the GPT scheme.

Under this scheme, duty-free market access to other products, in addition to garments made in Bangladesh will also be given to Canada, including relaxation of rules of origin for production for RMG products, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and exporters Association (BGMEA).

It has however proposed expanding Canada's market access privileges based on industry labor rights and environmental compliance.

Since 2003, Bangladesh has been enjoying duty-free and quota-free market access to Canada under the Listed-Development Country Tariff (LDCT) scheme. The LDCT scheme falls under the GPT scheme which is being renewed every 10 years.

The current version of the General Preferential Tariff (GPT) scheme will expire in 2024. Regarding this, a director of BGMEA, an organization for all garment industry owners and exporters, said Canada is one of the biggest markets for Bangladesh's garment products.

On June 8, the Government of Canada passed a Finance Bill extending GPT scheme till the end of 2034. It comes as good news for the country's garment producers. They will be able to increase export of apparels and others to Canada by utilizing this opportunity, he said.


