

5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity



It was organized by Bangladesh's National Productivity Organisation (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) together.



A total of 24 delegates from Cambodia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and host Bangladesh are taking part in this program.

Dr. Koichi Fukuda from Japan, Dr. Melmangalam Ramanathan Ramasubramaniyan from India are working as resource persons. Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Hossain from Bangladesh is conducting the course.



Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of Industries and Agriculture and NPO Director Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen, among others were present.



The topics included Agricultural Knowledge Transfer and Types and Roles of Tools and Techniques, Agricultural Extension Services and Smart Agriculture in Japan, India and Bangladesh



It also includes Development of Smart Agriculture Focusing on Production, Cooperative-based Rural Development and Extension Activities in Bangladesh, Development of Smart Distribution, and Direction of Agricultural Extension, Building an Ecosystem to Enhance Farmer-to Farmer Knowledge Exchange etc.



Sheikh Faezul Amin, Additional Industry Secretary was present as chief guest in the inaugural session. Muhammad Mesbahul Alam, APO Alternate Director for Bangladesh and Director General NPO chaired the event.



Toshinori Mitsunaga, Program Officer, Multi-country Programme Division, APO Secretariat, Japan also spoke for Secretary-General APO, Japan.



The value of agricultural production in APO member countries has reached approximately USD1 trillion in recent years.



Progress in R&D by agricultural research institutes and organizations has played an important role in supporting continuous growth in production and productivity development, organizers said.



Agricultural Knowledge and Information Systems (AKIS) support the sharing of knowledge among relevant stakeholders.



While technologies and methodologies have evolved, not all farmers in APO member states are equipped to adopt and utilize them.



One of the common reasons for this constraint is the lack of structured, robust knowledge transfer schemes to disseminate knowledge, know-how, and skills from research organizations to farming communities, the organizers said.



The objectives of the training course are: Understanding the concept, management, and models of knowledge transfer systems to farmers.



Explain the methodologies and techniques to apply in knowledge transfers.



Learn about key success factors from best practices of knowledge transfer and innovation models and explore prospects for their adoption in APO members.



A five-day training programme from August 28 to September 1 on topics such as Knowledge Transfer to Improve Agricultural Productivity was inaugurated in a city hotel on Monday.It was organized by Bangladesh's National Productivity Organisation (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) together.A total of 24 delegates from Cambodia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and host Bangladesh are taking part in this program.Dr. Koichi Fukuda from Japan, Dr. Melmangalam Ramanathan Ramasubramaniyan from India are working as resource persons. Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Hossain from Bangladesh is conducting the course.Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of Industries and Agriculture and NPO Director Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen, among others were present.The topics included Agricultural Knowledge Transfer and Types and Roles of Tools and Techniques, Agricultural Extension Services and Smart Agriculture in Japan, India and BangladeshIt also includes Development of Smart Agriculture Focusing on Production, Cooperative-based Rural Development and Extension Activities in Bangladesh, Development of Smart Distribution, and Direction of Agricultural Extension, Building an Ecosystem to Enhance Farmer-to Farmer Knowledge Exchange etc.Sheikh Faezul Amin, Additional Industry Secretary was present as chief guest in the inaugural session. Muhammad Mesbahul Alam, APO Alternate Director for Bangladesh and Director General NPO chaired the event.Toshinori Mitsunaga, Program Officer, Multi-country Programme Division, APO Secretariat, Japan also spoke for Secretary-General APO, Japan.The value of agricultural production in APO member countries has reached approximately USD1 trillion in recent years.Progress in R&D by agricultural research institutes and organizations has played an important role in supporting continuous growth in production and productivity development, organizers said.Agricultural Knowledge and Information Systems (AKIS) support the sharing of knowledge among relevant stakeholders.While technologies and methodologies have evolved, not all farmers in APO member states are equipped to adopt and utilize them.One of the common reasons for this constraint is the lack of structured, robust knowledge transfer schemes to disseminate knowledge, know-how, and skills from research organizations to farming communities, the organizers said.The objectives of the training course are: Understanding the concept, management, and models of knowledge transfer systems to farmers.Explain the methodologies and techniques to apply in knowledge transfers.Learn about key success factors from best practices of knowledge transfer and innovation models and explore prospects for their adoption in APO members.