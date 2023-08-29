Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Business Correspondent

5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity

5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity

A five-day training programme from August 28 to September 1 on topics such as Knowledge Transfer to Improve Agricultural Productivity was inaugurated in a city hotel on Monday.

It was organized by Bangladesh's National Productivity Organisation (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) together.
 
A total of 24 delegates from Cambodia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of China, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and host Bangladesh are taking part in this program.

Dr. Koichi Fukuda from Japan, Dr. Melmangalam Ramanathan Ramasubramaniyan from India are working as resource persons. Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Hossain from Bangladesh is conducting the course.

Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of Industries and Agriculture  and NPO Director Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen, among others were present.

The topics included Agricultural Knowledge Transfer and Types and Roles of Tools and Techniques, Agricultural Extension Services and Smart Agriculture in Japan, India and Bangladesh

It also includes Development of Smart Agriculture Focusing on Production, Cooperative-based Rural Development and Extension Activities in Bangladesh, Development of Smart Distribution, and Direction of Agricultural Extension, Building an Ecosystem to Enhance Farmer-to Farmer Knowledge Exchange etc.

Sheikh Faezul Amin, Additional Industry Secretary was present as chief guest in the inaugural session. Muhammad Mesbahul Alam, APO Alternate Director for Bangladesh and Director General NPO chaired the event.

Toshinori Mitsunaga, Program Officer, Multi-country Programme Division, APO Secretariat, Japan also spoke for Secretary-General APO, Japan.

The value of agricultural production in APO member countries has reached approximately USD1 trillion in recent years.

Progress in R&D by agricultural research institutes and organizations has played an important role in supporting continuous growth in production and productivity development, organizers said.

Agricultural Knowledge and Information Systems (AKIS) support the sharing of knowledge among relevant stakeholders.

While technologies and methodologies have evolved, not all farmers in APO member states are equipped to adopt and utilize them.

One of the common reasons for this constraint is the lack of structured, robust knowledge transfer schemes to disseminate knowledge, know-how, and skills from research organizations to farming communities, the organizers said.

The objectives of the training course are: Understanding the concept, management, and models of knowledge transfer systems to farmers.

Explain the methodologies and techniques to apply in knowledge transfers.

Learn about key success factors from best practices of knowledge transfer and innovation models and explore prospects for their adoption in APO members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada extends duty free market access for Bangladesh till 2034
5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity
BGMEA plans cutting carbon emission by 30 per cent
Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram
ADB to give $300m loan for boosting BD workers’ skill
Anomalies must go to allow jute exporters enjoy cash incentives
Global markets rally on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut
Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary


Latest News
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft