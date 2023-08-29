Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Correspondent

Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram

Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Bangladesh Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday jointly laid the foundation stone of the Knowledge Park at Chattogram.

The information technology (IT) park is being built in the port city with the financial support of the Indian government, under a concessional Line of Credit worth nearly US$ 250 million to establish 12 such IT parks in 12 different districts of Bangladesh.

On the occasion, High Commissioner Verma said that it would propel economic and technological partnership between the two countries to newer heights.

He expressed confidence that these IT parks will go a long way in promoting the IT industry and IT-enabled services in Bangladesh.

The high Commissioner said that going beyond trade and transport connectivity and energy connectivity, digital connectivity is a rapidly emerging dimension of India-Bangladesh partnership.

in this context, he also highlighted recently launched India-Bangladesh Startup Bridge to connect the Startup communities of India and Bangladesh.

Verma added that the IT Parks will nurture a technologically-skilled workforce that is crucial for rapid growth and development of our economies in the 21st century.

Each Park is expected to generate direct employment for 3000 people and train over 1000 people every year.  

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by government officials, local leaders and IT professionals, women entrepreneurs, mediapersons and other stakeholders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada extends duty free market access for Bangladesh till 2034
5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity
BGMEA plans cutting carbon emission by 30 per cent
Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram
ADB to give $300m loan for boosting BD workers’ skill
Anomalies must go to allow jute exporters enjoy cash incentives
Global markets rally on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut
Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary


Latest News
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft