

Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram



The information technology (IT) park is being built in the port city with the financial support of the Indian government, under a concessional Line of Credit worth nearly US$ 250 million to establish 12 such IT parks in 12 different districts of Bangladesh.



On the occasion, High Commissioner Verma said that it would propel economic and technological partnership between the two countries to newer heights.

He expressed confidence that these IT parks will go a long way in promoting the IT industry and IT-enabled services in Bangladesh.



The high Commissioner said that going beyond trade and transport connectivity and energy connectivity, digital connectivity is a rapidly emerging dimension of India-Bangladesh partnership.



in this context, he also highlighted recently launched India-Bangladesh Startup Bridge to connect the Startup communities of India and Bangladesh.



Verma added that the IT Parks will nurture a technologically-skilled workforce that is crucial for rapid growth and development of our economies in the 21st century.



Each Park is expected to generate direct employment for 3000 people and train over 1000 people every year.



The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by government officials, local leaders and IT professionals, women entrepreneurs, mediapersons and other stakeholders.



