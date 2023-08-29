Anomalies must go to allow jute exporters enjoy cash incentives







The problem arises out of the fact that though jute was treated as agricultural product jute products made of jute were industrial products; not agricultural products.



Although the government issued a gazette notification in February announcing 282 jute products as agricultural products, but in many cases, they are not treated as agricultural products when getting cash incentive against exports, they said.

They also sought intervention from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for implementation of gazette notification of jute products which are eligible to 20 per cent cash incentive for export as diversified jute products. The government also declared jute and jute products as products of the year 2023.



Recently, Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) in a letter to the prime minister said if the declaration of jute products as agricultural products was implemented, the sector could earn $8 to $10 billion in foreign exchange for the country by exporting jute and jute goods.



'So we seek your kind intervention to treat all products made of jute as agricultural products,' the letter said. The 282 diversified jute products are yet to be selected for cash incentive as the list has not been sent to Bangladesh Bank from the finance ministry.



'The entire jute family is in despair regarding production and export. So, they sought the prime minister direction so that they can get the 20 per cent cash incentive on exporting our 282 diversified jute products,' the letter read.



Md Rashedul Karim Munna, secretary general of Bangladesh Jute Diversified Product Manufactures and Exporter Association (BJDPMEA), said exporters were facing difficulties in availing of cash incentives on exports of diversified jute products due to inconsistency between the Jute Act and a circular of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).



The Jute Act, 2017 stated that products containing 50 per cent jute material would be considered as diversified jute products whereas the BB circular on cash incentive stated that the products would be considered as diversified jute products if 50 per cent of the total value came from jute, he said.



Many exporters thus remained deprived of the cash incentive on export of jute goods due to the differences between the act and the BB's circular.



He called upon the government to review the definition of diversified jute products as per the Jute Act, 2017,' Munna said.



The BJMA in its letter to the prime minister said although the government declared jute as agricultural product, the secretary of the agriculture ministry informed them that jute was agricultural product but the products made of jute were not agricultural products.



