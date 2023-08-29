Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Desk

Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary

Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary

On the occasion of realme's fifth anniversary, the youth-favorite brand recently organized Fan Fest 2023 with an array of exciting activities celebrated the brand's Leap Up spirit throughout the day, at Fortis Downtown Resort.  

To share the joy of their success and anniversary together with their greatest supporters, realme Fan Fest was organized.

This year's Fan Fest was arranged under the theme "Leap Up," symbolizing realme's mission to inspire its users to break boundaries and unlock their true potential.

The festivities surpassed the previous years, enabling realme's community of fans to connect and interact with each other.

The grand and fun-filled day was attended by 50 guests, consisting 40 fans and 10 influencers - including the much-loved tech reviewer SamZone.

Making the joyous event even more engaging and fun, attendees participated in different thrilling Leap Up activities including backyard obstacle, zip line and a few group tasks.

Moreover, all guests were entertained by band performances by Mohomaya from UIU, Skilled from State University of Bangladesh, and an energizing DJ show by DJ Naira.
 
In addition to this unique event, realme also hosted an incredible campaign on Daraz, hyping up fans with super exciting offers and discounts.

The youth-favorite smartphone brand has brought in mega deals on the country's largest online marketplace, scheduled to continue until the end of August 2023.

Under this Fan Fest campaign, fans can enjoy up to BDT 3,500 discount on smartphones and AIoT gadgets, including C30s, C53, C55 and GT Master Edition.

The devices would come with its brand warranty and can be purchased with 0% EMI. Express delivery will be provided to the customers as well.

The Fan Fest campaign and event serve as a gesture of gratitude to the brand's loyal fanbase, appreciating their unwavering support to realme's success throughout the company's journey of attaining a milestone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada extends duty free market access for Bangladesh till 2034
5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity
BGMEA plans cutting carbon emission by 30 per cent
Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram
ADB to give $300m loan for boosting BD workers’ skill
Anomalies must go to allow jute exporters enjoy cash incentives
Global markets rally on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut
Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary


Latest News
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft