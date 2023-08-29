

NCC Bank credit-card clients to get EMI facility at AamarPay



Under this agreement NCC Bank Credit Cardholders shall get SmartPay EMI facility for up to 36 (thirty six) months at Zero percent interest at "AamarPay" online shopping, says a press release.



Additional Managing Director M. Shamsul Arefin of NCC Bank and Founder and Managing Director of Soft Tech Innovation Ltd.



Among others, SEVP and CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman, EVP and Head of Marketing and Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, Head of Cards Zobair Mahmood Fahim of NCC Bank and Chief Operating Officer Abdul Muktadir Azad, Deputy Manager Merajun Naher of "AamarPay" along with other officers of NCC Bank Card Division were also present on the occasion.



