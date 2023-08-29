Video
TECNO opens flagship outlet in Jamuna Future Park

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Desk

TECNO opens flagship outlet in Jamuna Future Park

TECNO opens flagship outlet in Jamuna Future Park

TECNO has proudly inaugurated its premium flagship outlet at Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka recently. The grand launch event was graced by renowned artist and singer Tahsan Khan, Tech YouTuber Ashikur Rahman Tushar of Samzone and many more, says a press release.

Located at RR Mobile, Shop:16D & 17A, Block: C, Level: 4, Jamuna Future Park, this flagship outlet promises to redefine the smartphone shopping experience.

The CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, Rezwanul Hoque, expressed, "At TECNO, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Our flagship outlet at Jamuna Future Park is a testament to this belief. It's not just a store; it's an immersive experience where customers can explore our innovative products and discover the future of technology."

The excitement doesn't stop here, as part of the grand opening celebration, TECNO is offering exclusive prizes throughout the month with the purchase of TECNO's latest smartphones, including the CAMON 20 Series and SPARK 10 Series.

With each purchase, customers have the chance to win exciting weekly prizes. Enjoy the magic of the big screen with blockbuster movie tickets, plan a romantic getaway with a couple's trip to Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Coxs Bazar, or set off on an adventure with Dhaka to Cox's Bazar air tickets courtesy of Air Astra.

And that's not all - the grand monthly prize is a Runner BOLT 165R bike, ready to rev up the excitement for one lucky winner. This month-long celebration perfectly captures TECNO's commitment to its customers and its promise to exceed expectations.

TECNO's bold venture into Jamuna Future Park marks a new chapter for the brand, making the world of technology more accessible and exciting.

With a blend of innovative products, and irresistible prizes, TECNO's flagship outlet promises an unforgettable experience for tech enthusiasts and everyone else.

For more information about TECNO's latest offerings, exclusive deals, and the exciting flagship outlet at Jamuna Future Park, visit www.tecno-mobile.com or come down to the outlet and experience the future of technology firsthand.


