Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash wins 7 prizes at Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Desk

bKash wins 7 prizes at Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023

bKash wins 7 prizes at Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023

Introducing innovative financial services to simplify the life of customers, bKash clinched five awards and two honourable mentions in seven categories of 'Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023.'

At the award giving ceremony organised by Bangladesh Fintech Forum at a city hotel held recently, chief guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, handed over the prize to Kamal Quadir,founder and CEO of bKash.

Top management of bKash were also present on the occasion, says a press release.

In 'MFS/DFS category', 'bKash Generation' won the Fintech Innovation of the Year Award at the ceremony.

In 'Financial Inclusion' and 'Investment' categories, bKash's 'five savings in one app' won two awards. bKash's 'digital nano loan' won prize in digital lending category, and 'bKash-Payoneer' won prize in the category for remittance service.

Besides, bKash received honourable mentions in 'tech' category for 'bKash Loyalty' and in 'payment category' for 'bKash Synergy'.

Apart from receiving awards, Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash' also talked at a fireside chat titled 'Empowering Bangladesh: How Fintech is Shaping the Future of Finance' moderated by Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, former professor at IBA of Dhaka University.

The fireside was organised at the daylong 'Bangladesh Fintech Summit-2023', held prior to the award ceremony.

Over a hundred financial services of different financial institutions competed for the Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023where 28 financial services received recognition in 11 categories.

It is to be noted that bKash won in four categories and received honourable mentions in three categories at the first Bangladesh Fintech Award held in 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada extends duty free market access for Bangladesh till 2034
5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity
BGMEA plans cutting carbon emission by 30 per cent
Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram
ADB to give $300m loan for boosting BD workers’ skill
Anomalies must go to allow jute exporters enjoy cash incentives
Global markets rally on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut
Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary


Latest News
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft