

bKash wins 7 prizes at Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023



At the award giving ceremony organised by Bangladesh Fintech Forum at a city hotel held recently, chief guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, handed over the prize to Kamal Quadir,founder and CEO of bKash.



Top management of bKash were also present on the occasion, says a press release.

In 'MFS/DFS category', 'bKash Generation' won the Fintech Innovation of the Year Award at the ceremony.



In 'Financial Inclusion' and 'Investment' categories, bKash's 'five savings in one app' won two awards. bKash's 'digital nano loan' won prize in digital lending category, and 'bKash-Payoneer' won prize in the category for remittance service.



Besides, bKash received honourable mentions in 'tech' category for 'bKash Loyalty' and in 'payment category' for 'bKash Synergy'.



Apart from receiving awards, Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash' also talked at a fireside chat titled 'Empowering Bangladesh: How Fintech is Shaping the Future of Finance' moderated by Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, former professor at IBA of Dhaka University.



The fireside was organised at the daylong 'Bangladesh Fintech Summit-2023', held prior to the award ceremony.



Over a hundred financial services of different financial institutions competed for the Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023where 28 financial services received recognition in 11 categories.



It is to be noted that bKash won in four categories and received honourable mentions in three categories at the first Bangladesh Fintech Award held in 2021.



Introducing innovative financial services to simplify the life of customers, bKash clinched five awards and two honourable mentions in seven categories of 'Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023.'At the award giving ceremony organised by Bangladesh Fintech Forum at a city hotel held recently, chief guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, handed over the prize to Kamal Quadir,founder and CEO of bKash.Top management of bKash were also present on the occasion, says a press release.In 'MFS/DFS category', 'bKash Generation' won the Fintech Innovation of the Year Award at the ceremony.In 'Financial Inclusion' and 'Investment' categories, bKash's 'five savings in one app' won two awards. bKash's 'digital nano loan' won prize in digital lending category, and 'bKash-Payoneer' won prize in the category for remittance service.Besides, bKash received honourable mentions in 'tech' category for 'bKash Loyalty' and in 'payment category' for 'bKash Synergy'.Apart from receiving awards, Kamal Quadir, founder and CEO of bKash' also talked at a fireside chat titled 'Empowering Bangladesh: How Fintech is Shaping the Future of Finance' moderated by Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, former professor at IBA of Dhaka University.The fireside was organised at the daylong 'Bangladesh Fintech Summit-2023', held prior to the award ceremony.Over a hundred financial services of different financial institutions competed for the Bangladesh Fintech Award-2023where 28 financial services received recognition in 11 categories.It is to be noted that bKash won in four categories and received honourable mentions in three categories at the first Bangladesh Fintech Award held in 2021.