Huawei gets highest-level security certification







This is the highest security level available in the field of general-purpose operating system (OS) kernels. Huawei is the world's first smart device manufacturer to receive certification in this domain, says a press release.



OS kernels are the foundation of OS security and privacy. CC, also known as the ISO/IEC 15408 standard, is an information security certification that is among the most influential in the global IT industry. CC is a widely used and globally recognized standard for product security evaluation.

SGS Brightsight, a major security evaluation lab, performed the security evaluation for Huawei's HongMeng Kernel. The CC EAL6+ certificate marks a new level of industry recognition for Huawei's cyber security.



Till now, Huawei has obtained more than 500 certifications under industry-recognized cyber security schemes like CC, FIPS, ISO 19790, PCI DSS, and CSA STAR.



Cyber security and privacy protection are Huawei's top priorities that go beyond all commercial interests.



Huawei maintains a solid track record in cyber security, and its efforts have earned widespread recognition in over 170 markets worldwide.



Customer trust is the most solid testament to the security and quality of Huawei's products and services.



Gong Ti, President of Huawei's Consumer BG Software Engineering Dept, said, "The security capabilities of the HongMeng Kernel are now recognized by internationally accredited certification bodies, reflecting the fact that the HongMeng Kernel has reached the highest security level for OS kernels and bringing device and ICT security to new heights."



Huawei actively engages with the ICT industry to share best practices in cyber security and privacy protection. Working side-by-side with stakeholders all along the value chain, Huawei is continuously innovating to bolster the industry's cyber security and privacy protection capabilities.



Huawei HongMeng Kernel has recently been awarded the industry's first Evaluation Assurance Level 6 Augmented (EAL6+) certificate as part of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC).This is the highest security level available in the field of general-purpose operating system (OS) kernels. Huawei is the world's first smart device manufacturer to receive certification in this domain, says a press release.OS kernels are the foundation of OS security and privacy. CC, also known as the ISO/IEC 15408 standard, is an information security certification that is among the most influential in the global IT industry. CC is a widely used and globally recognized standard for product security evaluation.SGS Brightsight, a major security evaluation lab, performed the security evaluation for Huawei's HongMeng Kernel. The CC EAL6+ certificate marks a new level of industry recognition for Huawei's cyber security.Till now, Huawei has obtained more than 500 certifications under industry-recognized cyber security schemes like CC, FIPS, ISO 19790, PCI DSS, and CSA STAR.Cyber security and privacy protection are Huawei's top priorities that go beyond all commercial interests.Huawei maintains a solid track record in cyber security, and its efforts have earned widespread recognition in over 170 markets worldwide.Customer trust is the most solid testament to the security and quality of Huawei's products and services.Gong Ti, President of Huawei's Consumer BG Software Engineering Dept, said, "The security capabilities of the HongMeng Kernel are now recognized by internationally accredited certification bodies, reflecting the fact that the HongMeng Kernel has reached the highest security level for OS kernels and bringing device and ICT security to new heights."Huawei actively engages with the ICT industry to share best practices in cyber security and privacy protection. Working side-by-side with stakeholders all along the value chain, Huawei is continuously innovating to bolster the industry's cyber security and privacy protection capabilities.