Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:43 PM
Home Business

IFIC Bank wins Bangladesh Fintech Award

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IFIC Bank wins Bangladesh Fintech Award

IFIC Bank wins Bangladesh Fintech Award

IFIC Bank PLC has won the 'Bangladesh Fintech Award - 2022' for its contribution to innovative services in the country's Financial Technology (FinTech) sector. The award was accorded to IFIC Bank in the "FinTech Innovation of the Year - Bank" category.

Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP handed over the mementos to the winners as chief guest in a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.

On behalf of Bank Deputy Business Director Gitanka Debdip Datta and Head of Branch Business Md Rafiqul Islam received the memento.

IFIC Bank is ensuring financial inclusion with the largest banking network having more than 1300 branches and uposhakhas around the country delivering banking services to its customers through the "One Stop Service" model.

This year the second edition of Bangladesh Fintech Awards was organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum in collaboration with Bangladesh Fintech Forum.


