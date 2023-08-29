Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka Bank signs deal with Ship Int'l Hospital

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank signs deal with Ship Int'l Hospital

Dhaka Bank signs deal with Ship Int'l Hospital

Dhaka Bank Ltd has signed a corporate medical services agreement with Ship International Hospital at the hospital's corporate office to provide convenient and affordable healthcare services to Dhaka Bank employees and Dhaka Bank Card Holders, says a press release.

Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank employees and their dependents and cardholders will get discount facilities in various categories of services at Ship International Hospital round the year. These services include General OPD Service, Laboratory Tests, Radiology and Imaging also other Procedures.

H. M Mostafizur Rahaman, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank Limited and Futoshi Kono, Director of Ship International Hospital have signed and exchanged the copy of agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Al Monsur Robin, General Manager, Finance and Md Touhidul Islam, Deputy Manager, Business Development along with other officials from both the organisations attended the signing programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada extends duty free market access for Bangladesh till 2034
5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity
BGMEA plans cutting carbon emission by 30 per cent
Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram
ADB to give $300m loan for boosting BD workers’ skill
Anomalies must go to allow jute exporters enjoy cash incentives
Global markets rally on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut
Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary


Latest News
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft