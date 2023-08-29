

Dhaka Bank signs deal with Ship Int'l Hospital



Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank employees and their dependents and cardholders will get discount facilities in various categories of services at Ship International Hospital round the year. These services include General OPD Service, Laboratory Tests, Radiology and Imaging also other Procedures.



H. M Mostafizur Rahaman, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank Limited and Futoshi Kono, Director of Ship International Hospital have signed and exchanged the copy of agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Al Monsur Robin, General Manager, Finance and Md Touhidul Islam, Deputy Manager, Business Development along with other officials from both the organisations attended the signing programme.



Dhaka Bank Ltd has signed a corporate medical services agreement with Ship International Hospital at the hospital's corporate office to provide convenient and affordable healthcare services to Dhaka Bank employees and Dhaka Bank Card Holders, says a press release.Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank employees and their dependents and cardholders will get discount facilities in various categories of services at Ship International Hospital round the year. These services include General OPD Service, Laboratory Tests, Radiology and Imaging also other Procedures.H. M Mostafizur Rahaman, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank Limited and Futoshi Kono, Director of Ship International Hospital have signed and exchanged the copy of agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.Al Monsur Robin, General Manager, Finance and Md Touhidul Islam, Deputy Manager, Business Development along with other officials from both the organisations attended the signing programme.