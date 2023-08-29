Bangladesh to produce lithium batteries, EVs to cut emissions







Simultaneously, several electric vehicle manufacturing projects are in line as well. Business insiders believe these moves might change the energy landscape of the country, reports Mongabay.



US-headquartered Mongabay is a conservation news web portal that reports on environmental science, energy, and green design, and features extensive information on tropical rainforests, including pictures and deforestation statistics for countries of the world.

NDCs are individual countries' plans to help keep global temperature rise below 2 degrees by the end of the century.



Bangladesh has proposed 3.4 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent GHG emission reduction unconditionally by 2030 in the transport sector, which accounts for 9% of the country's total GHG emissions.



To lessen pollution and reliance on fossil fuels, Bangladesh intends to phase out internal combustion engines in favor of electric vehicles. EVs favor lithium-ion battery technology over other types of batteries for propulsion.



As part of this, lithium battery production is the first step to implementing the targets. Bangladesh Lithium Battery Ltd. is the company first to take on this venture.



The company has already finished the infrastructural development of the plant and hopes to start producing batteries at the beginning of 2024, said Mir Masud Kabir, managing director of Bangladesh Lithium Battery Ltd., in a media interview.



According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, about 1.5 million lead acid-based battery-run three-wheelers are running on the country's roads, which consume much power from the national grid. The proposed domestically-made lithium battery is intended to replace those.



In addition to setting up the lithium battery production facility, the company also plans to set up a facility to manufacture EVs.



Gradually, Kabir said, the company will go for EV productions where the battery unit will act as a backward linkage of the EV production.



According to government data, several local and international investors, including Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd., Nitol Motors Ltd., Omega Seiki and others, are currently working to set up EV manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh with the collaboration of giant automobile producers like Toyota.



Bangladesh has formulated the Automobile Industry Development Policy 2021 to facilitate assistance with policies aimed at reducing emissions, such as tax holidays and financial incentives for local manufacturing of electric cars and the expansion of technology and infrastructure for vehicles that need less fuel.



According to Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm, the Bangladesh lithium-ion battery market size is likely to rise from $256 million in 2023 to $373.89 million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 7.87% during that period.



