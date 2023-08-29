Video
Home Business

Stocks rise for 3rd running day amid volatility

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up further for the third consecutive day on Monday amid volatile trading.

At the closing, DSEX, the prime index of the DSE increased by 1.42 points to 6,299.  DSES Shariah Index also increased by 2.15 points to 1,373 and the DS-30 index rose by 3.47 points to 2,143 points.

Shares of 89 out of 338 companies traded on DSE fell on Monday. Against that, the shares of 67 companies increased. And the shares of 182 companies remain unchanged.

On the day, 11 crore 42 lakh 51 thousand 265 shares and mutual funds of 338 institutions were traded at Tk 538.63 crore against the transactions of  Tk 427.49 crore on Sunday.

Shares of Fu-Wang Food topped the trade on the DSE. Shares of Rupali Life were in the second position. Shares of Sonali Paper were in the third position.

Next in the list were shares of Intraco Re-Fueling Station, Eastern Housing, Gemini Sea Food, Royal Tulip Sea Pearl, Continental Insurance, Khan Brothers PP Oven Bag Industries and Orion Infusion Ltd respectively.

At CSE, its main index increased by 7 points to 18,625 points. Shares and units of 185 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 43 have increased, 54 have decreased and 88 have remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, shares and units of Tk 10.5 crore were traded in CSE. Shares and units worth Tk 4.49 crore were traded on Sunday.


