Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:43 PM
Home Business

BGMEA Prez wants easing customs, bond, VAT related services

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Correspondent

Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has stressed on the importance of making business procedures, especially customs, bond and VAT related services more simplified and faster in order to become competitive in the global apparel market.

The RMG industry can save time and money and improve efficiency by streamlining the services, he remarked.

He also laid emphasis on improving the understanding of the customs and VAT regulations among garment industry professionals by providing them with training.

He made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the '3-month certificate course on customs, bond, VAT, tax, and SD' as chief guest.

The programme was organized by Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) in association with Bangladesh Tax Training Institute (BTTI) in Dhaka on Sunday.

Azizur Rahman, Commissioner, Customs Bond Commissionerate, North, Dhaka and Md Moazzem Hossain Moti, President of BGAPMEA, also spoke at the event. BGMEA chief  thanked BGAPMEA for taking the timely initiative of the training.

He mentioned that the course would help the garment, accessories and packaging industry professionals to deal with customs, bond and VAT related services in compliance with the laws and regulations and avoid unnecessary delays and complexity in procedures.


