Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:43 PM
Home Business

MCCI holds its third quarterly luncheon meet of 2023

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Desk

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) organized its Third Quarterly Luncheon Meeting at its Gulshan office on Monday, says a press release.

Abdoulaye Seck, Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, the World Bank (WB), graced the event as the Chief Guest.
 
In his welcome remarks, the MCCI President  Md. Saiful Islam praised the WB as a major contributor to the development of business and commerce in Bangladesh.

As the oldest trade chamber of the country, MCCI also stood as a pillar of strength in Bangladesh's trade and commerce arena.

The President believed that converging the efforts of MCCI and the WB had the potential to elevate Bangladesh's business landscape to new heights.

He hoped to explore collaboration opportunities with the WB in the areas of developing business climate index (which MCCI had already started doing with its BBX report) and climate change.
 
Chief Guest  Abdoulaye Seck praised Bangladesh for having come a long way since independence.

However, catering to the two million annual job entrants amid the latest geopolitical considerations and climate change required adaptations.

The Chief Guest considered LDC-graduation and economic diversification to be among the top challenges Bangladesh had to face and prepare for in the near future.

Also, Bangladesh's export as a percentage of GDP was very low, even when compared to other competing exporting nations.

Navigating these would require constant dialogues among the public and the private sectors along with multilateral organizations, he stated.  

Seck highlighted improving the business environment for the private sector, transcending financial obligations to support long-term growth, and improvingthe effectiveness of public institutions as WB's priorities for Bangladesh.

Before concluding, he reaffirmed the WB's commitment to Bangladesh's development and its openness to partnerships in the future.


