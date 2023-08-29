

Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife



Tania Afrin, a daughter of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district, has become one of the successful entrepreneurs in the country from a housewife and is now an inspiration for hundreds of women.



She has already made her own hair oil brand named "Tasa & Toha Hair Oil," which is now producing in her own factory.

She got success by marketing through digital platforms, although she has two own shops located at Gulshan Police Plaza Market in the capital and Al Joynal Trade Centre in Chashara of Narayanganj.



Along with her business success, she is contributing to the welfare of society as a lion share of her income is being donated to Mosques and orphanages, according to Tania.



She started her business formally by getting government approval in 2020. But, when her product was gaining popularity, a fraudster was deceiving the consumers by duplicating the name of her Tasa & Toha Hair Oil Facebook page and opening more than two hundred fake Facebook pages with her video and providing fake products.



It was too difficult for her to overcome the situation. But, with the help of law enforcing agencies, she took the situation under control and since then, her business started expanding rapidly.



She feels proud by giving solutions to the hair problems of hundreds of people and getting blessings from them. She thinks business is not only for profit but it should be for the welfare of the people.



She said her business was started from the idea of her own hair problem during pregnancy as she had become successful in controlling her hair damage by making the special oil.



"With the inspiration of my family members, I started producing the oil and selling to my close relatives primarily.



After receiving a good response, I started marketing through a digital platform and I got a huge response from the consumers.



Currently, my customers are three times higher than my production capacity," Tania said.



In the male dominated social and economic structure, females are discouraged to become financially independent. However, breaking through the stereotype thinking, many educated females have taken the challenges of entrepreneurial activities.Tania Afrin, a daughter of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district, has become one of the successful entrepreneurs in the country from a housewife and is now an inspiration for hundreds of women.She has already made her own hair oil brand named "Tasa & Toha Hair Oil," which is now producing in her own factory.She got success by marketing through digital platforms, although she has two own shops located at Gulshan Police Plaza Market in the capital and Al Joynal Trade Centre in Chashara of Narayanganj.Along with her business success, she is contributing to the welfare of society as a lion share of her income is being donated to Mosques and orphanages, according to Tania.She started her business formally by getting government approval in 2020. But, when her product was gaining popularity, a fraudster was deceiving the consumers by duplicating the name of her Tasa & Toha Hair Oil Facebook page and opening more than two hundred fake Facebook pages with her video and providing fake products.It was too difficult for her to overcome the situation. But, with the help of law enforcing agencies, she took the situation under control and since then, her business started expanding rapidly.She feels proud by giving solutions to the hair problems of hundreds of people and getting blessings from them. She thinks business is not only for profit but it should be for the welfare of the people.She said her business was started from the idea of her own hair problem during pregnancy as she had become successful in controlling her hair damage by making the special oil."With the inspiration of my family members, I started producing the oil and selling to my close relatives primarily.After receiving a good response, I started marketing through a digital platform and I got a huge response from the consumers.Currently, my customers are three times higher than my production capacity," Tania said.