Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 315
Business Correspondent

Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife

Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife

In the male dominated social and economic structure, females are discouraged to become financially independent. However, breaking through the stereotype thinking, many educated females have taken the challenges of entrepreneurial activities.

Tania Afrin, a daughter of Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district, has become one of the successful entrepreneurs in the country from a housewife and is now an inspiration for hundreds of women.

She has already made her own hair oil brand named "Tasa & Toha Hair Oil," which is now producing in her own factory.

She got success by marketing through digital platforms, although she has two own shops located at Gulshan Police Plaza Market in the capital and Al Joynal Trade Centre in Chashara of Narayanganj.

Along with her business success, she is contributing to the welfare of society as a lion share of her income is being donated to Mosques and orphanages, according to Tania.

She started her business formally by getting government approval in 2020. But, when her product was gaining popularity, a fraudster was deceiving the consumers by duplicating the name of her Tasa & Toha Hair Oil Facebook page and opening more than two hundred fake Facebook pages with her video and providing fake products.

It was too difficult for her to overcome the situation. But, with the help of law enforcing agencies, she took the situation under control and since then, her business started expanding rapidly.

She feels proud by giving solutions to the hair problems of hundreds of people and getting blessings from them. She thinks business is not only for profit but it should be for the welfare of the people.

She said her business was started from the idea of her own hair problem during pregnancy as she had become successful in controlling her hair damage by making the special oil.

"With the inspiration of my family members, I started producing the oil and selling to my close relatives primarily.

After receiving a good response, I started marketing through a digital platform and I got a huge response from the consumers.

Currently, my customers are three times higher than my production capacity," Tania said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada extends duty free market access for Bangladesh till 2034
5-day int'l course begins to boost farm productivity
BGMEA plans cutting carbon emission by 30 per cent
Indian envoy lays foundation stone of Knowledge Park in Chattogram
ADB to give $300m loan for boosting BD workers’ skill
Anomalies must go to allow jute exporters enjoy cash incentives
Global markets rally on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut
Realme holds Fan Fest'23 on 5th anniversary


Latest News
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Sylhet
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft