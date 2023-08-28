267 BD expatriates counter 6 US congressmen's letter to Biden







The letter mentions that the statement sent to the Biden administration contains false and vague information about Bangladesh.



Challenging the accuracy of the information in the letter, 267 Bangladeshi expatriates sent letter to the six US congress members including Scott Perry, Barry Moore, Warren Davidson, Bob Good, Tim Burchett, and Keith Self.

The letter was issued on Saturday by the Congress of Bangladeshi Americans Inc, an organization of Bangalis living in America.



The signatories of the letter encompassed a diverse group of Bangladeshi Americans. This group included university professors, businessmen, individuals holding prominent positions within the US government, as well as young students pursuing their education across different universities.



It informed that Bangladesh has been presented in a very narrow manner without considering the current socio-economic progress, gender equality, advancements in women's rights, and religious tolerance.



The members of the organization reminded in the letter that the terrorist organization Jamaat-e-Islam, accused of crimes against humanity, and the opposition groups of Bangladesh have been using lobbyist firms in exchange for money to carry out propaganda.



Referring to the role and achievements of Bangladesh's armed forces in UN Peacekeeping missions in different countries, the letter said: "Will the UN deny such huge contribution and sacrifice due to one or two isolated incidents in Bangladesh?"



Regarding the Rohingya issue, the letter states that since 2017, Bangladesh has given shelter to about 1.4 million Rohingya refugees. "No other country in the world has sheltered such a large number of refugees together.



The letter also highlighted Bangladesh's participation in protecting humanity and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's contribution.



It added that Sheikh Hasina was recognized as the "Mother of Humanity" by the United Nations for sheltering such a large number of helpless refugees without considering the interests of her own country.



Four key aspects of democracy and human development in Bangladesh were also outlined in the letter.



