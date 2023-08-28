Driver Masud, accomplice remanded, other sent to jail







Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case SI Shahidul Osman produced the trio before the court with a seven-day remand each for questioning.



A joint team of RAB comprising the Intelligence wing of its headquarters, RAB-1 and RAB-3 battalions based on secret information, conducted simultaneous drives in Sreepur of Gazipur district and Sabujbagh area of the capital on Friday night.

They arrested the sacked driver Masum alias Masud, 42, and his two associates--Md Abdul Jalil alias Pannu, 48, and Md Hafiz alias Shahni, 48.



The female Joint Tax Commissioner of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) was kidnapped by some miscreants from Baily Road under Ramna Police Station on August 17 evening. Later, 18 hours after the abduction, local people rescued her from Madartek area of the capital on August 18.



She dismissed driver Masud from service due to personal disciplinary reasons. As a result, the arrested Masud developed personal anger and resentment towards her.



RAB said arrested Masud revealed that the first husband of the female joint commissioner's former husband Haroon Or Rashid contacted him after he was sacked from her job. Harun offered driver Masud a huge amount of money and a better life in exchange for kidnapping his ex-wife and dropping her at a house in the capital's Hatirjheel area. Harun gave Masud an advance of Tk 70,000.



Later on August 15, driver Masood discussed the matter with his accomplices Hafiz, Panu, Raju, Sabbir, Saiful and Shanta about the plan and distributed the money paid to all of them. They decided to kidnap the woman joint commissioner from the capital's Bailey Road area.



Later the police came and took the victim into custody and arrested Saiful, Sabbir and Raju and recovered the victim's laptop and mobile phone from them.



A case was filed with Ramna Police Station under the Prevention of Women and Child Abuse Act accusing the former car driver Masum alias and his two other accomplices on August 19.



