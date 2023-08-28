Two killed in landslide for heavy rain

Video
Low lying areas of Ctg flooded again

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Aug 27: Heavy rain caused water-logging again in the metropolitan area of Chattogram on Sunday. Low lying areas have been inundated.

Following the heavy rain coupled with water-logging the Higher Secondary Certificate examinations at 29 centres in Chattogram metropolitan area began after an hour's delay.

The waterlogging in parts of the city caused by incessant overnight rains created problems for the city dwellers.
 
Exam Controller Narayan Chandra Nath said that while examinations at other centres of the Chattogram Education Board began at 10:00 am, they were pushed back to 11:00 am at 27 centres in the metropolitan area and two more in Hathazari.

In order to ensure that no student faces difficulties due to the rain, the exams were delayed by an hour. There is full attendance at Agrabad Mohila College centre. Student attendance is normal at Fatehabad School and Kapasgola School centres.

Board officials said that the tests at all centres of the madrasa and technical education boards started on time.

The HSC and equivalent exams in the Chattogram Division were postponed by 10 days due to heavy rains and flooding.

Over 300,000 students are expected to sit for the exams overseen by the Chattogram Education Board, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and the Technical Education Board.

Meanwhile, one man and his infant daughter have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chattogram city that took place at IW Colony near the Sholosohor Rail Station on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat.

A 50-foot high hill stands next to IW Colony, with retaining walls constructed near its base. People from the lower-income brackets live at the foot of the hill in houses with thatched roofs.

Following the heavy rainfall, a landslide occurred on the hill in the morning, engulfing the house below. At least four members of the family were buried beneath the rubble.

Locals and emergency workers subsequently rescued them and took them to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Sohel and Jannat dead, said Sub Inspector Zakir Hossain of Panchlaish Police Station.


