Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:41 AM
Denmark keen to build container terminal at Laldiarchar, Ctg

Danish team meets PM today

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Aug 27: Denmark expressed its interest to build a container terminal at Laldiarchar of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

The Maersk Line a Shipping operator of Denmark is interested to invest around $4 million at Laldiarchar to build a container terminal, said Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA.

A delegation from Denmark will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today to convey the interest about developing the container terminal, Faruk said.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Sohail will be present at the meeting with the Prime Minister, he said
Maersk Line is interested to build the terminal under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) system, CPA sources said.

Maersk Line handles over one third of containers of Chattogram Port. "A dedicated terminal of its own in Chattogram, will enhance the container handling capacity of Chattogram Port," sources said.

In 2019, CPA completed eviction from Laldiar Char to set up the  Multi-purpose terminal.

The CPA completed fencing the 78-acre Laldiar Char.

CPA had taken the Tk 3,000 project to build the Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in order to enhance the container handling capacity of the country's premier maritime port.

Laldia multi-purpose terminal will be developed on the estuary of the  Karnaphuli River.
The project was scheduled to be funded by a five-member consortium with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

 The project includes construction of bulk cargo container handling terminal with berths, storage facilities, loading and unloading facilities,  administrative space besides installation of safety equipment and security system.  

The Laldia Terminals will have the capacity to handle three lakh Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units or TEUs of containers per year.


