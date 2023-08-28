Video
Are 3 BNP leaders in Singapore for treatment or to hatch conspiracies, Hasan questions

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday raised a question regarding the visit of three top leaders of BNP to Singapore. Hasan Mahmud said, "Have they gone to get treatment or have they gone to Singapore together to hatch some conspiracies. There are a lot of questions."

He said these at a discussion on the occasion of Ivy Rahman's 19th death anniversary at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the Jatiya Press Club. Ivy Rahman Parishad organized the discussion and Parishad's convener AAMS Arefin Siddique, also former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, chaired the discussion.

Hasan Mahmud said, "I have seen that three BNP leaders have gone to Singapore. Newspapers are writing whether this is for treatment at all or some kind of conspiracy. The three leaders went to Singapore at the same time."

Amidst the ongoing movements carried out by the opposition BNP, aiming to topple the Awami League government, several of its top leaders are not in Bangladesh.

On Saturday morning, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, along with his family members left for Singapore for medical treatment.

Earlier on Thursday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum and daughter Mirza Safaruh also went to Singapore.

While on June 27, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain also went to Singapore for treatment.

Hashan Mahmud said, "I saw in the newspaper that Chhatra Dal locked the BNP office in Chattogram. It remains to be seen when the Juba Dal will lock the office in Naya Paltan. Internal conflicts have commenced within the BNP house. Otherwise, Chhatra Dal should not have locked the BNP office."

Hasan Mahmud said BNP has the right to boycott the election. But if anyone tries to prevent the election, then the people of the country will resist it with a strong hand. This is not 2014. It is the year 2023. Now repeat 2013-14, people of this country will not allow that.


