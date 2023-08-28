Video
Monday, 28 August, 2023
EU releases euro 300,000 for flood-affected people in SE region

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union has released euro 300,000 to assist the flood-affected population in the Southeast region of the country.

The funding will be managed by the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), which will coordinate operations in the area with the Bangladesh Red Cross in order to ensure the largest possible coverage, said the EU Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.

However, it said the aid will focus on the Bandarban region, as one of the hardest-hit districts.

"The funding will be used to provide emergency cash assistance to allow beneficiaries to immediately cope with their urgent needs, mainly in terms of food and shelter," the release added.

Since August 5, heavy rainfall has caused flash floods and landslides in the Southeast of Bangladesh, with a particularly harsh impact on Bandarban, where around 80 per cent of the municipal area was flooded.
The floods have severely impacted food security, causing widespread damage to food stocks and harvests, as well as the death of livestock and loss of livestock feed, it reads.

Individual shelters in the most affected areas have also experienced extensive damage. In Bandarban alone, it is estimated that 15,600 homes have suffered severe damage.

This new funding comes in addition to the over euro 30 million provided by the EU this year in humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, notably in response to the crisis created by influx of Rohingyas, but also to reduce the impact of natural hazards.

In May, after devastating Cyclone Mocha hit the coastline of Bangladesh, the EU responded through the IFRC Pilot Programmatic Partnership with euro 350,000 for immediate assistance to affected people, both in the refugee camps and among the host population.

For both Cyclone Mocha and the recent floods, the EU's Department for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) activated an Anticipatory Action project through WFP, allowing 5,300 households in Teknaf District to have access to multi-purpose cash transfer ahead of the two disasters, the EU Embassy has said.


