

People marooned in chars, riverside villages in Lalmonirhat



The situation may continue in next 24 hours.



According to meteorological agencies, there the possibility of medium to heavy rainfall in the north-eastern and adjoining upstream parts of Bangladesh in next 24 hours.

For this reason, the Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Khowai, Someswari, Jadukata, Bhugai-Kangsha and Sarigowan rivers in the north-eastern region may rise at times during in next 24 hours, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).



It said that the Teesta River was in the falling trend. In next 24 hours, the Teesta may fall and the flood waters were likely to receded from the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts in the Teesta basin.



In last 24 hours, the water level of the Teesta dropped by 11cm and it was flowing near its danger mark at Dalia point and above its danger mark at Kawnia point by 31cm, according to the FFWC.



It said in its bulletin that the Jamuna River at Fulchari, Bahaduraband and Porabari points may flow close to their respective danger levels in next 24 hours.



The FFWC reports that water level of the rivers rose at 79 points and dropped at 28 points out of 109 points across the country.



According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin, country's highest rainfall was recorded 168mm at Lorergarh, Sunamganj while in Chattogram 165mm, at Teknaf 127mm, at Chattak, Sunamganj 125mm, Dinajpur 123mm, at Ramgarh, Chattogram 95mm, at Narayanhat, Chattogram 92mm, at Lama, Bandarban 88mm, Bandarban 82mm, at Chilmari of Kurigram 72mm, Noakhali 72mm, at Moheshkhola of Sunamganj 66mm, Rangpur 65mm and Cox's Bazar 64mm.



In Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, in the upstream of Bangladesh, rainfall was recorded at 166mm in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya while in Shillong of Meghalaya 96mm, Kailashahar of Tripura 80mm, and at Goalpara of Assam 77mm.



The floods remained unchanged in the char areas of Teesta river in the northern region on Sunday morning. Due to heavy rainfall and recent floods, the Aman farmers are apprehending huge losses this season unless the flood waters recede from Lalmonirhat and Kurigram in few days.



Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said that the Teesta was flowing above its danger level at Kaunia in Rangpur since Sunday while flowing below the danger level at Dalia near the Teesta Barrage.



Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of Kurigram BWDB, said that the Teesta was flowing 30 cm above the danger level at Kaunia. Char areas in Rajarhat, Ulipur and Chilmari upazilas of Kurigram have gone under water.



The other rivers, including the Brahmaputra was swelling on Sunday but it was still flowing below the danger level.



He hoped that if there was no heavy rains and onrush hilly waters from India, water level of the Teesta will drop soon.



Executive Engineer of Lalmonirhat BWDB Shunil Kumar said even though the Teesta was flowing below the danger level at Dalia, it was above the danger level on downstream of the barrage.



