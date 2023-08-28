Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Railway men put off strike for 10 days

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Railway Running Staff and Workers Employees Association on Sunday put off their strike, scheduled to begin on Sunday midnight.

The action was in response to non resolution of the issue of payment of pension with addition of running allowance to basic salary and perquisites.

The threat of stoppage of train services was averted by the suspension of the strike. The General Secretary of Bangladesh Railway Running Staff and Workers Employees Association Mojibur Rahman confirmed it to media on Sunday at 7:00 pm.

He said, "We have been assured by the Prime Minister's Office. A meeting will be held there on August 29. So we have postponed our strike for the next 10 working days with the assurance of the higher authority. Details will be informed later."

According to the association sources, the overtime daily duties by the railway employees beyond their daily working hours, was to be linked with the payment of pension-entitlement (part of pay). As per the railway rules, part of pay would have resulted in an additional 75 per cent benefit in addition to the basic pension, which has been in place for 160 years.

But the railway workers have been agitating since August 26, 2020 due to the instructions given by the Finance Ministry to withdraw this facility and the pension files of the retired workers were blocked.

Finally on Sunday they had called a strike stopping the train movement from midnight. Earlier, on August 20, the Railway Minister, Secretary and Director General of Railways had called the leaders of the workers association.  The leaders of the association complained that the railway Minister could not treat them well that day. He threatened them.

Their movement was peaceful. And in this, about three to three and a half years have been given. This is not a new thing. It has been going on for 160 years. A matter which has been going on for 160 years will be stopped suddenly and this cannot be accepted by any railway staff, said association leaders.
 
The workers are saying that they have repeatedly protested and withdrawn again and again. But now there is no scope to do anything.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
267 BD expatriates counter 6 US congressmen's letter to Biden
Driver Masud, accomplice remanded, other sent to jail
Two killed in landslide for heavy rain
Denmark keen to build container terminal at Laldiarchar, Ctg
Are 3 BNP leaders in Singapore for treatment or to hatch conspiracies, Hasan questions
EU releases euro 300,000 for flood-affected people in SE region
People marooned in chars, riverside villages in Lalmonirhat
Railway men put off strike for 10 days


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft