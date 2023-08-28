Railway men put off strike for 10 days







The action was in response to non resolution of the issue of payment of pension with addition of running allowance to basic salary and perquisites.



The threat of stoppage of train services was averted by the suspension of the strike. The General Secretary of Bangladesh Railway Running Staff and Workers Employees Association Mojibur Rahman confirmed it to media on Sunday at 7:00 pm.

He said, "We have been assured by the Prime Minister's Office. A meeting will be held there on August 29. So we have postponed our strike for the next 10 working days with the assurance of the higher authority. Details will be informed later."



According to the association sources, the overtime daily duties by the railway employees beyond their daily working hours, was to be linked with the payment of pension-entitlement (part of pay). As per the railway rules, part of pay would have resulted in an additional 75 per cent benefit in addition to the basic pension, which has been in place for 160 years.



But the railway workers have been agitating since August 26, 2020 due to the instructions given by the Finance Ministry to withdraw this facility and the pension files of the retired workers were blocked.



Finally on Sunday they had called a strike stopping the train movement from midnight. Earlier, on August 20, the Railway Minister, Secretary and Director General of Railways had called the leaders of the workers association. The leaders of the association complained that the railway Minister could not treat them well that day. He threatened them.



Their movement was peaceful. And in this, about three to three and a half years have been given. This is not a new thing. It has been going on for 160 years. A matter which has been going on for 160 years will be stopped suddenly and this cannot be accepted by any railway staff, said association leaders.



The workers are saying that they have repeatedly protested and withdrawn again and again. But now there is no scope to do anything.



