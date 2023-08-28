

Treatment costs of dengue patients ripping off middle income group



She said, while talking to this correspondent, her husband is a seasonal fruit trader in Mugda Manda area and they live in a rented house in that area. They went to a local doctor's chamber when their daughter caught fever. They tested her blood to check for dengue, but the result comes negative.



The doctor recommended several tests again when her fever did not remit. It cost them Tk 5,000 to get those tested. Later the doctor found dengue. After that, they were admitted to this hospital six days ago, she said.

Ramisha said, "We are poor. All tests and medicines are not available in government hospitals. So, I am not able to meet the cost of buying medicine, pathological examinations, or for staying at the hospital for taking care of my daughter. We had to borrow money even after being admitted to a government hospital."



On the 9th floor of the same hospital, Hamid Mia, working in a private company and a resident of Khilgaon Dakshingaon area, has been admitted with dengue for six days.



He said that he looks like a healthy person but platelets count is very low. Platelet and dengue tests should be done almost daily. Examination fees are lower in government hospitals, but there is a lot of trouble.



He also said that the doctor did not understand at first, but later realized that he had dengue. His family has spent a lot of money in these few days.



Not just Ramisha or Hamid, the poor and middle class like them are in the same situation. The cost to the family has increased in treating dengue patients. They borrowed money. And private hospitals cost more, which is beyond the affordability of the poor patients.



On an average, more than 2,300 dengue patients are admitted every day in the month of August. As most of these patients are from lower middle class or middle-class families, their first choice for treatment is government hospitals.



As of August 26, there are 309 dengue patients admitted to MMCH. They are struggling to get treatment. Doctors and nurses said that doctors and nurses have been brought on deputation to deal with the situation. They said, every day new patients are being admitted there.



MMCH's Director Dr Md Niyatuzzaman told the Daily Observer that about 1,100 patients are receiving treatment in the 500-bed hospital. Among them, 309 people are admitted with dengue. That's why we couldn't give beds to many patients.



So far, 25 doctors and 36 nurses have come on deputation to their hospitals to handle the medical system. We have centrally rostered doctors and nurses performing their duties, he said.



Mentioning that there was never a shortage of medicines and intravenous saline, the Director said, "We admitted those who are admissible due to dengue fever."



Meanwhile, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) is one of the biggest government hospitals in Dhaka. There are a lot of patients than the beds available in the hospital.



An ambulance stopped in front of the Emergency Department of DMCH. A nine-year old boy Shakil, his father Kamal Hossain, mother and two sisters came out of the ambulance.



Kamal Hossain said he brought his son from Jamalpur to Dhaka for treatment 7 days ago. They were first admitted to Selina Hospital in Mirpur. After being kept there for 6 days, the hospital authorities suddenly informed them that the patient will not be treated in their hospital.



He alleged that the hospital took Tk 21,000 in six days. Now they have brought their child to DMCH. Shakil's platelets have depleted. He can't eat anything, not even drink water.



It can be seen in DMCH that patients are on all floors from 5th to 7th floor in the new building.



Among them, dengue patients are receiving treatment. No corner has been set aside for them. According to the Department of Health, 330 dengue patients were being treated in this hospital on August 26.



The patients alleged that doctors cannot pay extra attention to their treatment as there is no dengue corner. Many times, they are not available even when they are called. However, they are getting medicine and saline on time. But there are some problems in getting the serial and report when going for the test.



DMCH's Director Brig Gen Md Nazmul Haque told this correspondent, "There is no separate corner for dengue patients in our hospital. They are undergoing treatment under the Department of Medicine. Dengue patients are coming to our hospital from outside Dhaka."

However, he is unable to say how many are there.



Mentioning that medicines and saline are sufficient, he said, "Normal cases of dengue come to them less. The critical patients come here more. They come to our hospital after getting treatment in other places for 4 to 5 days."



The public health experts, doctors and entomologists said the dengue season in Bangladesh is from May to September. But in recent years dengue has become year-round. The type of dengue fever has changed now.



Many people do not understand that they had dengue. The test becomes negative. So, the other tests have to be done to make the correct diagnosis. In this case, cost pressure on the patient's family is increasing. As well as the doctors challenge also increase to deal dengue patients, they said.



They blame climate change and say that the survival characteristics of this virus may have changed with climate change. They say, dengue has been going on for years, but the spread of dengue has increased due to the absence of any rational approach and research by the government.



Dhaka Medical College virology department head and Professor Sultana Shahana Banu said that dengue symptoms have also changed this time. Many patients are diagnosed with dengue but have no symptoms like fever, pain or vomiting. There are many changes in the nature of dengue vector as Aedes mosquito is now breeding even in dirty water, biting people round the clock as well as other seasons.



She told about the reason that any virus or any animal changes its characteristics to survive with climate change. So, the dengue test results come negative when dengue test is done. But it is seen that suddenly his or her physical condition is deteriorating. Doctors then face challenges.



According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 10 times more people were infected with dengue in August than in June this year.



Till 8:00am on Sunday, some 11 new dengue patients died in the country while 2,327 new patients have been admitted to different government hospitals. Of them, eight patients died and 920 admitted in the hospitals of Dhaka city while three patients died and 1,407 admitted to hospitals outside the capital city.



As of August 27, there are 114,511 dengue cases were recorded in the country this year while 548 deaths reported. This is the highest dengue death rate in Bangladesh so far.



It also said that 281 people died due to dengue in the country last year in 2022. This year has already surpassed that number. Before this, 179 people died in 2019. Apart from this, 7 people died in 2020 and 105 people died in 2021.



A banker, Taher Mridha, said all the members of his family got dengue fever few days ago. His two sons were admitted to a private hospital. The hospital charged them for everything there. He spent over one lakh taka at that time.



Alia Begum, a survivor from dengue, said, "We are still alive. But how can we fill the gaps left by those who died? Will the loss be recovered with money?"



A private hospital doctor Zakia Khan said many dengue patients have lung, brain, diabetes, liver and heart complications. As a result, few days after the dengue attack, when the patient thinks s/he is getting better, their condition worsens again.



It has been seen that as the fever subsides, the patient's blood pressure also becomes low. Many of the victims go into shock syndrome (severe), she said.



She also said, "If any other problem is detected in dengue patients, tests are needed to diagnose it quickly. Otherwise, treatment becomes difficult. Life becomes bigger than cost here."



Public health expert and Chairman of the Bangladesh Health Rights Movement Rashid-e-Mahbub said the government fixed the dengue treatment and test fees and provide all the medicine.



If the patients face more complications, more test should be done. The patients have to compromise other needs to bear the cost of the tests, because saving the patient's life is the first priority, he said and added that here the question is - how much the test is justified. However, the whole thing depends on the doctor.



