Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Three policemen killed as train rams police patrol truck in Ctg

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Aug 27: Three police personnel have been killed and two others injured when a train struck a pickup truck in a level crossing at Sitakunda Upazila on Sunday noon. The Police Pick up van was patrolling on the road.

According to Sitakunda Police Station, the accident occurred at the Fakirhat level crossing at 12:30 pm on Sunday.

"The inter-city Sonar Bangla Express headed from Dhaka to Chattogram was also crossing at the same time," Police said. "It is not yet clear how the accident occurred."

The pickup truck was severely damaged when it was hit. The pickup van was carrying five policemen. One policeman was killed on the spot.  Four other injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment where two others died.

Two other police personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were also injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
267 BD expatriates counter 6 US congressmen's letter to Biden
Driver Masud, accomplice remanded, other sent to jail
Two killed in landslide for heavy rain
Denmark keen to build container terminal at Laldiarchar, Ctg
Are 3 BNP leaders in Singapore for treatment or to hatch conspiracies, Hasan questions
EU releases euro 300,000 for flood-affected people in SE region
People marooned in chars, riverside villages in Lalmonirhat
Railway men put off strike for 10 days


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft