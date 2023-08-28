Three policemen killed as train rams police patrol truck in Ctg







According to Sitakunda Police Station, the accident occurred at the Fakirhat level crossing at 12:30 pm on Sunday.



"The inter-city Sonar Bangla Express headed from Dhaka to Chattogram was also crossing at the same time," Police said. "It is not yet clear how the accident occurred."

The pickup truck was severely damaged when it was hit. The pickup van was carrying five policemen. One policeman was killed on the spot. Four other injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment where two others died.



Two other police personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were also injured and are receiving treatment at the hospital.



