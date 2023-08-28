UK for free, fair polls in BD: Sarah Cooke





British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke on Sunday said her country always encourage free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.She made the comment after meeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and his team at his office.Cooke said, "We had a very constructive introductory discussion. We discussed the vital roles of strong democratic institutions, media, civil society and the role of independent observers during the election.""Fair elections will help Bangladeshi citizens exercise their democratic rights," she said.The CEC told reporters, that High Commissioner Cooke wanted to know the Election Commission's efforts to ensure that journalists can work freely.He said, "The media raised the demand regarding the use of motorcycles. We are considering whether it would be misused or not. Some opportunist groups use muscle power using motorcycles.""Keeping that in mind, we made a provision for reporters," said the CEC.Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman and EC Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam were present.