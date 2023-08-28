30 injured in clashes between 2 groups of JJD





At least thirty BNP activists were injured in clashes between two factions of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal during a conference in Chandpur's Faridganj upazila on Saturday afternoon. The conference was postponed due to the clashes.



The conference started at around 4 pm in the conference room of Sholla Ashek Ali School and College of Subidpur West union of the upazila.





Seriously injured Arif, Rubel, Saiful Islam were taken to Upazila Health Complex and other hospitals for treatment. Other injured members of youth wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party took first aid.



