

DU affiliated college students threaten to commit mass suicide to realise demand



They threatened that they would committing mass suicide on streets unless they were given the opportunity to appear in improvement tests as the students of DU get.



They demanded publication of results in time as their results are usually published eight to nine months after the examination took place.

A third year student of Dhaka College said, "I was attending classes of second year for nine months.



I got my first year result after nine months. At this time, I came to learn that I had failed in two courses. According to the college rules, I have to start attending first year classes again and take all the examinations including the subjects I had passed."



"This is discrimination. Dhaka University students could participate in the second year final examination under the condition that one must take improvement tests with his/her immediate junior batch in the failed subjects. But there is no such opportunity for us which makes our lives hell," he said.



Omar Faruk, a second year Government Titumir College student, said, "We demand an opportunity to take improvement tests at least in three courses so that our continuous academic lives are not hampered.



Dhaka University students get this chance."



Another student said, "Due to dillydally in result publication, we learn about our failures in previous year after almost completing the running year. Therefore, we lose two to three academic years."



The protesters said that they would not leave the street until their demands were met. Dhaka University authorities are responsible for our situation said the protesters.



However, the blockade in a busy area caused suffering to commuters.



Shop owners in the Government New Market expressed fears that if the situation continued they would incur staggering losses.



Meanwhile, the seven college students have been staging demonstrations and protesting against the grading system in place since last month.



