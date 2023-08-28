BGB hauls 4.30 lakh Yaba pills at Teknaf





COX'S BAZAR, Aug 27: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive recovered 4.30 lakh Yaba tablets at Teknaf Upazila here on Sunday.



BGB through a press release informed that acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB-2 under Nazirpara BOP conducted a drive in the area around 1:30am and challenged six people. The suspected smugglers jumped into the Naf River, leaving four plastic bags and fled to Myanmar.



SC orders to dispose of freedom fighter Faruk killing case in six months

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the trial court to complete the trial proceedings of Tangail's freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed murder case within six months.



The apex court also upheld a High Court Division's order that had on July 19 rejected the bail petition of former Mayor Shahidur Rahman Khan Mukti, an accused in the case.



A five-judge bench of the Appellate Division led by Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after dismissing an appeal filed by Mukti challenging the HC order rejecting his bail.



On July 19, the HC bench led by Justice Badruzzaman denied bail to detained accused, Shahidur Rahman Khan Mukti, in the sensational Freedom Fighter Faruk Ahmed murder case in Tangail.



