Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:39 AM
BTRC DD Sanjib arrested on charge of rape in city

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Deputy Director Sanjib Kumar Singh has been arrested on charges of raping and torturing a woman keeping her confined to a flat in the city's Dhanmondi.

Dhanmondi Police Station OC Parvez Islam said the BTRC official was arrested following a case filed by the victim under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Friday.
Some intimate videos and pictures of them were also seized from his mobile phone. Sanjib Kumar was produced before a court on Saturday seeking remand. But the court allowed police to question him at the jail gate.

Sanjib works as the Deputy Director of the Legal and Licensing Department of BTRC. He hails from RK Mission Road in Mymensingh. He lives at Dhanmondi in the capital.

According to the case statement, the woman got acquainted with Sanjib in 2013. Sanjib then concealed his identity and developed an illicit relationship with the woman. When the victim came to know his identity, she was reluctant to continue the relation. But Sanjib assured of marrying her.

In 2014, Sanjib tactfully took the woman to a flat at Dhanmondi and allegedly raped her there, and the videoed the incident. Since then, he has violated the woman for six to seven years threatening her to spread the videos on social media.

He also cheated the woman sending the videos to her family members. The woman alleged that Sanjib had called her on August 15 last at the Dhanmondi flat and raped her and attempted to kill her with a glass made bottle.  Later, one of Sanjib's friend rescued the woman and sent her home.


