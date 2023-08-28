Video
Home Back Page

BNP pays tribute to Kazi Nazrul

Fake news spread over three senior leaders medical visit to Singapore: Rizvi

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent


BNP paid tribute to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam marking his 47th death anniversary by placing wreath at his grave.  

BNP leaders led by Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi paid their respects at Kazi Nazrul Islam grave next to Central Jame Masjid of Dhaka University at around 7:00 am on Sunday.
Besides, the BNP leaders also offered special prayers (fateha) at the poet's grave seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.

Speaking with the reporters Rizvi said, "National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam has enriched in every sectors of Bengali literature. His poetry, songs and ideology inspire us to fight against the illegal fascist government."

"He encourages our democratic movement. When we march, raise slogans and go to jail the poetry of this great national poet inspires us," he added.

Rizvi said, "Today Khaleda Zia is imprisoned to bring back democracy in the country. Thousands of activists are still in prison. National poet is one of our inspirations to get rid of this."

"Soon the government will be forced to resign and a non-partisan neutral government will be established," he added.

Why the top leaders of the BNP went to Singapore at the same time? In response to the questions of the journalists he said, "They are aged and seriously ill, that is why they went to Singapore for treatment."


