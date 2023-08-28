National Poet Nazrul’s 47th death anniv observed







Also celebrated as the 'Rebel Poet', Kazi Nazrul Islam is considered a pioneer in Bangla literature.



Marking his 47th death anniversary, several organisations and institutions held multiple programmes throughout the day commemorating the life and works of the great poet.

Dhaka University teachers, students, officials and employees gathered at the Aparajeyo Bangla on Kala Bhaban premises alongside DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman early in the morning.



From there, they visited the poet's grave with a procession, offered wreaths and recite Fateha.



Moreover, recitation of the holy Quran was held at the university's central mosque following Asr prayers. Bangladesh Awami League also paid tributes at the poet's grave with a procession and prayer.



An Awami League (AL) delegation led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader paid homage to the poet on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the party. Quader urged all to be imbued with the ideologies of the National Poet to uproot communal forces from the country as they are the barriers towards development and advancement of Bangladesh. A delegation of the BNP led by senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also paid tribute to the Rebel Poet at his grave.



Cultural institution Chhayanaut organised a special tribute programme at its auditorium in Dhanmondi at 7 pm. The event was aired on its Facebook group and YouTube channel.



Several television channels, including Bangladesh Television (BTV), radio stations, including Bangladesh Betar, and online platforms are broadcasting special programmes commemorating the life and works of the National Poet.



Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his revolutionary and spectacular literary works in then-undivided India, was born in the Churulia village of Bardhaman in West Bengal, India, in 1899. Nazrul had a brief 21-year-long literary career, during which he produced 2,600 songs, 600 poems, three books, and 43 essays, according to the Kabi Nazrul Institute.



In his early childhood, he had to work as a caretaker and as a muazzin in a mosque to support his family when his father passed away. He was forced to leave school at the age of nine in order to work for a professional "Leto" music group in Churulia, West Bengal.



While working with the group, he became familiar with Bangla and Sanskrit literature. A year later, he went back to school and enrolled at Matharun English School, but due to financial hardship, he dropped out once more in Class six.



After some time, police officer Kazi Rafizullah took him under his wing and enrolled him in Class seven at Darirampur School in Trishal, Mymensingh. �UNB

