Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

National Poet Nazrul’s 47th death anniv observed

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The 47th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his limitless contributions to Bangla literature, is observed in a befitting manner across the country on Sunday.

Also celebrated as the 'Rebel Poet', Kazi Nazrul Islam is considered a pioneer in Bangla literature.

Marking his 47th death anniversary, several organisations and institutions held multiple programmes throughout the day commemorating the life and works of the great poet.

Dhaka University teachers, students, officials and employees gathered at the Aparajeyo Bangla on Kala Bhaban premises alongside DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman early in the morning.

From there, they visited the poet's grave with a procession, offered wreaths and recite Fateha.

 Moreover, recitation of the holy Quran was held at the university's central mosque following Asr prayers. Bangladesh Awami League also paid tributes at the poet's grave with a procession and prayer.

An Awami League (AL) delegation led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader paid homage to the poet on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the party. Quader urged all to be imbued with the ideologies of the National Poet to uproot communal forces from the country as they are the barriers towards development and advancement of Bangladesh. A delegation of the BNP led by senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also paid tribute to the Rebel Poet at his grave.

Cultural institution Chhayanaut organised a special tribute programme at its auditorium in Dhanmondi at 7 pm. The event was aired on its Facebook group and YouTube channel.

Several television channels, including Bangladesh Television (BTV), radio stations, including Bangladesh Betar, and online platforms are broadcasting special programmes commemorating the life and works of the National Poet.

Kazi Nazrul Islam, widely revered for his revolutionary and spectacular literary works in then-undivided India, was born in the Churulia village of Bardhaman in West Bengal, India, in 1899. Nazrul had a brief 21-year-long literary career, during which he produced 2,600 songs, 600 poems, three books, and 43 essays, according to the Kabi Nazrul Institute.

In his early childhood, he had to work as a caretaker and as a muazzin in a mosque to support his family when his father passed away. He was forced to leave school at the age of nine in order to work for a professional "Leto" music group in Churulia, West Bengal.    

While working with the group, he became familiar with Bangla and Sanskrit literature. A year later, he went back to school and enrolled at Matharun English School, but due to financial hardship, he dropped out once more in Class six.

After some time, police officer Kazi Rafizullah took him under his wing and enrolled him in Class seven at Darirampur School in Trishal, Mymensingh.    �UNB
    Pictures on Page  3


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
30 injured in clashes between 2 groups of JJD
DU affiliated college students threaten to commit mass suicide to realise demand
BGB hauls 4.30 lakh Yaba pills at Teknaf
BTRC DD Sanjib arrested on charge of rape in city
BNP pays tribute to Kazi Nazrul
National Poet Nazrul’s 47th death anniv observed
HC orders suspension of UP chair for uprooting trees
PM Hasina back home after attending 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg


Latest News
28th National School Handball begins Tuesday
Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival
Liton misses flight due to illness as Tigers leave for Asia Cup
Not impossible to win Asia Cup if we play our best: Taskin
Elderly man 'hacked to death' while returning from mosque
Youth arrested in case filed by US Embassy in Dhaka
CUET holds workshop on 'Micro-Course on Intellectual History of Startup'
Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges withdraw blockade
Two workers electrocuted in Munshiganj
Life-term convict arrested 20 years after murder
Most Read News
PM returns today
BTRC official arrested for rape of woman alluring to marry her
Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?
Dispose Tangail's Faruq murder case in 6 months: SC
Rail employees to go for strike from midnight
Fair election will help Bangladeshis exercise democratic rights: UK envoy
Three cops killed as train hits police van in Ctg
Khaleda Zia not in a physical condition to take her home: Dr Zahid
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
Postponed 3 boards' HSC exams start today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft