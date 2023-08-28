Video
HC orders suspension of UP chair for uprooting trees

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday ordered to suspend Mohipur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman of Kalapara of Patuakhali Fazlu Gazi and member of Ward number 5 Sobhan Hawlader for uprooting at least 40 saplings of various species including 30 palm trees in the name of road construction.

The HC bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hasan came up with the orders after disposing of a rule issued in this regard earlier. The HC bench also fined them Tk 2 lakh apart from their dismissal orders.

In its orders, the HC bench also asked them to pay the fine to the upazila executive officer within 90 days. The HC bench directed the executive officer to buy palm trees with the fined money and plant there.

Advocate Kamruzzaman Kochi appeared for the UP chairman-member while Sheikh Md Sohail and Prashant Kumar Karmkar represented the Prothom Alo.

After the HC orders, Kamruzzaman Kochi told reporters that his clients would file an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the High Court orders that suspended the UP chairman and members and fined them Tk 2 lakh.



