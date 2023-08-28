

PM Hasina back home after attending 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg



She attended the summit from August 22-24 at the invitation of host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.



The premier returned home by a regular flight of Emirates which landed at 8:31am at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka after a two-hour stopover at Dubai International Airport.

On August 22, Hasina went to Johannesburg to attend the summit of BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the summit. Premier Hasina had a busy time during her South African visit.



On August 23, the prime minister delivered a speech as the chief guest at the "Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit", organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).



Later, she attended the "Bangladesh Envoys Conference" organised by Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in African countries.



In the afternoon, she held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping at the Hotel Hilton Sandton.



In the evening, the prime minister joined a cultural programme and "State Banquet" hosted by the current chair of BRICS and the South African president.



On August 24, she addressed on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the "New Development Bank of BRICS" at Friends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues) comprising representatives from 70 countries.



On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, bilateral meetings between Sheikh Hasina and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Tanzania Dr Saima Sulluhu and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi were held at Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday.



A meeting was also held between Bangladesh premier and President of the New Development Bank Dilma Vana Rousseff at the same venue.



During the meetings, the dignitaries highly praised Bangladesh's remarkable development under Sheikh Hasina's prudent leadership. The premier also met the Bangladeshi expatriates living in South Africa. �UNB



