Monday, 28 August, 2023, 5:39 AM
Nazrul was relevant before, is relevant now, will remain in our hearts forever: Quader

Published : Monday, 28 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday commented that communalism still remains an obstacle in the path of progress and development of independent Bangladesh. He said, 'The poisonous tree of communalism must be destroyed, non-communal spirit must be encouraged.'

Obaidul Quader, also Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said these after paying tributes to National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his 47th death anniversary by placing wreath at his tomb on the Dhaka University campus.

On Sunday morning, Quader paid tribute on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League at the tomb of Kazi Nazrul Islam beside Dhaka University Central Mosque. After that he spoke to the journalists there.

Obaidul Quader said, "Kazi Nazrul Islam is a source of motivation in our crisis-struggle, Liberation War. He will live forever in the Bangali life. August is a month of tragedy for Bangalis. In this month we have lost the three best people of Bangla-Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore and National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Nazrul is always relevant for us."

He also said, "Nazrul was relevant before and is relevant still now. He will be in our hearts forever."


