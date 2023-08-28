JU students demand set Khadija free

The progressive students of Jahangirnagar University on Sunday demanded the release of Jagannath University female student Khadijatul Kubra, who was arrested under the Digital Security Act in August 2022, and has since been in jail.



Over 50 students held protest march from the Murad Yard on the campus and after parading different streets ended at the university's Transport yard following a short rally.



Addressing the rally, a master's student of the Economics Department Taposhi Dey Prapti said, "We are living in a fearful state where no one has the freedom to speak freely. When people raise their voice against anomalies the incumbent autocratic government muzzles them.�