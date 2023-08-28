No one would be live in peace if BNP-Jamaat comes to power: Anisul







The Law Minister also urged the country's men to bring the people's leader Sheikh Hasina to power by voting on the boat mark again in the next general elections.



The Law Minister called upon the people while addressing at a discussion meeting at Krishibid Institution Auditorium in the city. Bangabandhu Krishibid Parishad and Bangladesh Agricultural University Alumni Association organized the event to mark the National Mourning Day.

Anisul Huq said that through her visionary leadership, leader Sheikh Hasina has delivered electricity to everyone's homes, arranged homes for the homeless, and established democracy. The position that Sheikh Hasina has taken Bangladesh to today has increased the status of the Bengali nation all over the world. Bangladesh has been known as a role model for development, he added.



Anisul Huq also said that Bangabandhu, who did not have the courage to kill even the Pakistani ruling group, was killed by some Mirzafar-faith killers of this country. The main purpose of killing him and his family was to kill Bangladesh, he added.



Poet Nirmalendu Gun, Member of Parliament Sahadara Mannan, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, President of Engineers Institution Bangladesh Abdus Sabur, Executive President of Bangladesh Agricultural University Alumni Association Hamidur Rahman were also addressed among others.



