Met Station opens at JU

A Meteorological Station was inaugurated at Geological Sciences department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Sunday.JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the station.Chairman of Geological Sciences Department Shakhawat Hossain presided over the function while Prof Toru Terao of Japan's Kagawa University, faculties of the Geological Sciences were present, among others.Prof Nurul Alam said, "The installation of the Meteorological Station is a remarkable addition to increase the academic and research excellence of the department as well as of the university."He said, henceforth, teachers, researchers and students will be able to collect data and information regarding weather, environment, wind direction/speed, the atmospheric conditions and store the data on the server.